Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women?
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Was Blunt About the Minnesota Dems' Outrageous Anti-ICE Lawsuit
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has an Exercise That Makes the 'Fake Empathy Liberal...Return...
About That Sonic Boom Weapon We Reportedly Deployed During Trump's Venezuela Raid...
Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Has Died at 68
Here's the Insane Reason a U.K. Asylum Seeker Was Spared Jail Despite Sex...
Trump to Iran: Help Is on the Way
Flashback: There Was a Time Democrats Were Okay With Separating Illegal Immigrant Families
Trump Administration Makes Another Big Move to Deport Somalis
VIP
ICE, ICE Baby?
The Left Is So Desperate to Defend Their Minneapolis Narrative, They’ve Hit a...
A Chicago Man Was Brutally Attacked in the Loop. Guess How Many Times...
Guess Who No-Showed for His House Deposition on Jeffrey Epstein
The December Inflation Report Is Here, and It's Good News
Tipsheet

Two Wisconsin Hospitals Halted 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Minors, but the Fight Isn't Over

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 13, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

On December 18, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced that the Trump administration would crack down on institutions performing "gender-affirming care" on children. That includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and "sex-rejecting [surgical] procedures" on children. Providers that refuse to comply would lose Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Advertisement

While some objected to this, two Colorado hospitals pulled the plug on "gender-affirming care" for minors. Now, the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and UW Health, two of the state's biggest pediatric providers, said they too will halt such care.

Here's more:

Children's Wisconsin and UW Health, two of the state's largest pediatric hospitals, have paused gender-affirming care treatment for minors, according to sources associated with both clinics.

The move comes less than a month after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced newly proposed rules on Dec. 18 that the federal government would deny Medicaid and Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics for all medical interventions if they provide gender-affirming care services for patients 17 and younger. Such a move would virtually shut down any hospital.

The rules specifically would bar Medicaid payments for gender-affirming treatments for minors, remove gender dysphoria from being protected under a federal disability law, and halt manufacturers from marketing breast binders to children and adolescents.

Recommended

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HEALTHCARE MEDICAID TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WISCONSIN

This will undoubtedly be a blow to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who bashed Republicans over denying kids "the care they need."

While Children's Wisconsin and UW Health are complying, one family pharmacy is refusing to follow the government's guidance on this.

"Trans kids deserve care. We will continue to provide it. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will continue dispensing gender-affirming medications for trans and gender-diverse youth with dignity, privacy, and respect. Our commitment to our patients does not change when the landscape does," the pharmacy wrote on Facebook.

Owner Thad Schumacher also made a promise, writing (emphasis original), "As the father of a trans person, and lifelong healthcare provider, it is extremely important to me that trans patients are able to access the gender affirming care they need. Despite the rules proposed by the Trump Administration, we will continue providing pediatric gender affirming care in person and over telehealth. We will not stop prescribing and dispensing puberty blockers and other hormone therapies to patients of all ages. The federal landscape may change, but my promise will not."

Advertisement

The Evers administration has joined a multi-state lawsuit opposing the new HHS rules, and it appears the Dairy State is going to be a battleground for this issue.

This is a fight worth having. "Gender-affirming care" is actually what RFK Jr. described it as: gender-denying care. It harms children and should be banned across the United States.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
About That Sonic Boom Weapon We Reportedly Deployed During Trump's Venezuela Raid... Matt Vespa
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has an Exercise That Makes the 'Fake Empathy Liberal...Return to Reality' Matt Vespa
The December Inflation Report Is Here, and It's Good News Dmitri Bolt
Why Are So Many Leftists Such Trash? Derek Hunter
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Was Blunt About the Minnesota Dems' Outrageous Anti-ICE Lawsuit Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Advertisement