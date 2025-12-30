Wisconsin Gov. Evers Laments Healthcare Costs While Suing to Protect ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Minors

There are so many layers of hypocrisy and irony in this story, it's incredible. Democrats have spent months screaming about the impending rise in healthcare costs associated with the sunset of the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies, and they've spent weeks crying about the Trump administration working to criminalize "gender-affirming care" for children.

Such a law, they claim, will deny kids access to "the medical care they need" and one Democrat, Vermont's Becca Balint, said it was "creepy" that Republican lawmakers would want to protect kids from being sterilized and mutilated before they're even old enough to vote.

But Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants both lower healthcare costs and such vile "gender-affirming care" for kids, and Wisconsin has joined other states to sue the Trump administration over the issue.

Instead of doing anything about lowering skyrocketing costs, Republicans are busy trying to make it harder for parents to get their kids the medical care they need.



That's a problem.https://t.co/W1znNw4ZBL — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 28, 2025

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the suit seeks to block the Trump administration from stripping federal funding from hospitals that perform "gender-affirming care" on minors. Attorneys General from California, Oregon, and New York are leading the suit.

Before Christmas, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced the proposal of new rules that would bar healthcare providers from Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal health programs if they provide "gender-affirming" treatment to minors.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul cites a 2019 ruling that overturned a ban on Wisconsin Medicaid from providing "gender-affirming" care for individuals, including those under the age of 19.

In a statement, Evers said, "Republicans are consistently trying to insert partisan politics and their political beliefs into personal medical decisions, and that’s a problem. Doctors and hospitals should be able to provide medically accurate care for their patients without fear of political retribution or criminal prosecution, and parents should be able to get their kids medical care when they need it. This is basic stuff."

Democrats routinely insert their politics into medical decisions. In Illinois, Democrats are trying to force healthcare workers to provide abortions, even if it violates their religious beliefs. In many states and during the Biden administration, Democrats tried to mandate the COVID vaccine for everyone.

This isn't the first time Evers has bent the knee to the woke trans ideology. He's worked to remove the word "women" from state legislation, instead replacing it with "inseminated persons" or "pregnant people." He also vetoed legislation that would have protected girls' sports from boys.

And, of course, there's the cost thing. If healthcare prices are too high, what does Ever think will happen when the Democrats commit a child to a lifetime of invasive, expensive medical care in the name of "affirming" gender? It can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to transition, and you are dependent on cross-sex hormones and surgical procedures for life, if things go well. If there are complications, infections, or other issues, that cost goes up.

How does that make things "affordable" for anyone?

Evers was roundly attacked on X for his stance.

"Please, let the Democratic platform for 2024 be "Trans the kids." Please, do it," wrote Josh Stevenson.

Please, let the Democratic platform for 2024 be "Trans the kids." Please, do it — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) December 28, 2025

"Mutilating children with sex change operations is not health care.Evil, twisted, perverted, sick, and deviant, yes.Health care, no," wrote another user.

Mutilating children with sex change operations is not health care.

Evil, twisted, perverted, sick, and deviant, yes.

Health care, no. — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) December 29, 2025

Another user put it more bluntly.

"Sorry we're trying to keep you and Josh from lopping off dicks and breasts."

Sorry we're trying to keep you and Josh from lopping off dicks and breasts. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) December 29, 2025

Wisconsin state Rep. Tony Wied hammered Evers, too.

"Fact Check: There is not a single child on Earth that "needs" a sex change operation," writing on X.

Fact Check: There is not a single child on Earth that "needs" a sex change operation. https://t.co/LPrULDHvLa — Rep. Tony Wied (@RepTonyWied) December 29, 2025

As did Tom Tiffany, the Wisconsin Congressman and Republican candidate for Governor.

"The Trump administration is protecting children from irreversible sex change surgeries.

Tony Evers and Wisconsin Democrats want taxpayers to fund those same irreversible procedures on kids," Tiffany wrote.

The Trump administration is protecting children from irreversible sex change surgeries. 👍🏻



Tony Evers and Wisconsin Democrats want taxpayers to fund those same irreversible procedures on kids. 👎🏻 https://t.co/1nETifZ0tU — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) December 29, 2025

And one user brought up a very good point:

"Never thought I’d see the day where Republicans are fighting to protect gay and gender-non conforming kids from medical conversion therapy while Democrats openly advocate for it," Storm Robinson wrote.

Never thought I’d see the day where Republicans are fighting to protect gay and gender-non conforming kids from medical conversion therapy while Democrats openly advocate for it. https://t.co/duzTLzjZyZ — Storm (@stormrobinson) December 30, 2025

Robinson is right. Democrats spent years demonizing and outlawing conversion therapy for gay kids only to turn around and demand a far more insidious and actually harmful form of conversion therapy: "gender-affirming care."

