CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's...
FBI Says It Thwarted a Planned ISIS-Style Terror Plot Ahead of New Year's...
Pseudo-Recessions
VIP
Boys Shared Naked AI Images of a Female Student. The School Punished Her...
A Judge, a Technicality, and the Fight Over What We Feed Our Kids
VIP
Judicial Lessons From the Hannah Dugan Verdict
The Heckler Awards, Part 4 – The Continued Celebration of the Bottom of...
Did a Politico Writer Just Incite Violence Against Journalists Investigating Minnesota's F...
Wisconsin Democrats Continue Their Party's War on Women
Peace Through Strength: US Military Surpasses Recruitment Goals Under Trump-Era Policies
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud...
VIP
Mamdani to Be Inaugurated in Subway Station Built by Entrepreneurs and the Free...
Jessica Tarlov Shocked a 'Kid' Was Able to Expose $100 Million in Fraud...
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel...
Tipsheet

Wisconsin Gov. Evers Laments Healthcare Costs While Suing to Protect ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Minors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 30, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Andy Manis

There are so many layers of hypocrisy and irony in this story, it's incredible. Democrats have spent months screaming about the impending rise in healthcare costs associated with the sunset of the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies, and they've spent weeks crying about the Trump administration working to criminalize "gender-affirming care" for children.

Advertisement

Such a law, they claim, will deny kids access to "the medical care they need" and one Democrat, Vermont's Becca Balint, said it was "creepy" that Republican lawmakers would want to protect kids from being sterilized and mutilated before they're even old enough to vote.

But Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants both lower healthcare costs and such vile "gender-affirming care" for kids, and Wisconsin has joined other states to sue the Trump administration over the issue.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the suit seeks to block the Trump administration from stripping federal funding from hospitals that perform "gender-affirming care" on minors. Attorneys General from California, Oregon, and New York are leading the suit.

Before Christmas, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced the proposal of new rules that would bar healthcare providers from Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal health programs if they provide "gender-affirming" treatment to minors.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul cites a 2019 ruling that overturned a ban on Wisconsin Medicaid from providing "gender-affirming" care for individuals, including those under the age of 19.

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS HEALTHCARE LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN

In a statement, Evers said, "Republicans are consistently trying to insert partisan politics and their political beliefs into personal medical decisions, and that’s a problem. Doctors and hospitals should be able to provide medically accurate care for their patients without fear of political retribution or criminal prosecution, and parents should be able to get their kids medical care when they need it. This is basic stuff."

Democrats routinely insert their politics into medical decisions. In Illinois, Democrats are trying to force healthcare workers to provide abortions, even if it violates their religious beliefs. In many states and during the Biden administration, Democrats tried to mandate the COVID vaccine for everyone.

This isn't the first time Evers has bent the knee to the woke trans ideology. He's worked to remove the word "women" from state legislation, instead replacing it with "inseminated persons" or "pregnant people." He also vetoed legislation that would have protected girls' sports from boys.

And, of course, there's the cost thing. If healthcare prices are too high, what does Ever think will happen when the Democrats commit a child to a lifetime of invasive, expensive medical care in the name of "affirming" gender? It can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to transition, and you are dependent on cross-sex hormones and surgical procedures for life, if things go well. If there are complications, infections, or other issues, that cost goes up.

Advertisement

How does that make things "affordable" for anyone?

Evers was roundly attacked on X for his stance.

"Please, let the Democratic platform for 2024 be "Trans the kids." Please, do it," wrote Josh Stevenson.

"Mutilating children with sex change operations is not health care.Evil, twisted, perverted, sick, and deviant, yes.Health care, no," wrote another user.

Another user put it more bluntly.

"Sorry we're trying to keep you and Josh from lopping off dicks and breasts."

Wisconsin state Rep. Tony Wied hammered Evers, too.

"Fact Check: There is not a single child on Earth that "needs" a sex change operation," writing on X.

As did Tom Tiffany, the Wisconsin Congressman and Republican candidate for Governor.

"The Trump administration is protecting children from irreversible sex change surgeries. 

Tony Evers and Wisconsin Democrats want taxpayers to fund those same irreversible procedures on kids," Tiffany wrote.

Advertisement

And one user brought up a very good point:

"Never thought I’d see the day where Republicans are fighting to protect gay and gender-non conforming kids from medical conversion therapy while Democrats openly advocate for it," Storm Robinson wrote.

Robinson is right. Democrats spent years demonizing and outlawing conversion therapy for gay kids only to turn around and demand a far more insidious and actually harmful form of conversion therapy: "gender-affirming care."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Here's What's Truly Shameful About the Somali Fraud Scandal Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud Problem Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel to Putin Dmitri Bolt
Byron Donalds Just Might Become Florida's Next Governor – Unless This Happens Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement