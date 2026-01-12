I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard
Tipsheet

With Iran on Fire, Trump Says They're Looking Into 'Very Strong Options' on What to Do Next

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 12, 2026 6:00 AM
Iranian state TV via AP

It’s not a joke. We’re two weeks into the Iranian protests, and the nation’s Islamist government could fall. We have women lighting cigarettes by burning images of Ayatollah Khamenei. The police and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps offices are being either vandalized or burned. The Islamic Republic has never been weaker, and the people know it. Israeli military intelligence revised its assessment of the situation this week, adding that the popular unrest could topple the regime.  

Yet, it hasn’t been without a cost: hundreds of protesters have been killed. With no Internet, it’s hard to verify these figures, but hospitals in major cities have been inundated with gunshot victims, and there are reports of wholesale slaughter by government forces. That aspect is not in dispute, but we don’t know the true figure yet, with the death toll ranging from at least 500 to 10,000. The latter might be an exaggeration, but it’s a situation that President Trump is monitoring.  

Trump said during a press gaggle on Air Force One last night that some very strong options are being considered. In typical fashion, he didn’t divulge what that meant, but he did promise dire consequences could befall the ayatollah if the slaughter of demonstrators continues. 

The New York Post reported over the weekend that the 'very strong options' could be military strikes, as most have already assumed:

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing preliminary plans for an attack on Iran, including the option of large-scale airstrikes. 

Officials are considering how to follow through on President Trump’s recent elevated threats against the Islamic Republic, including what sites might be targeted, insiders told the Wall Street Journal. 

A massive aerial strike campaign on multiple Iranian military targets is one option being considered — although Washington has not reached consensus on a plan of action. 

No military equipment or personnel have been moved for a potential attack, the insiders said. 

[…] 

Trump, however, teased that the US was gearing up to retaliate should Tehran continue killing protesters in a post on Truth Social. 

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” he wrote Saturday. “The USA stands ready to help!!!” 

A US attack on Iran would not be unprecedented — Trump ordered the first-ever US strike on Iranian territory back in June.

