Where's the Left's Outrage Over This Florida Shooting?

While the Left is foaming at the mouth over the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis — a death she caused by refusing to obey the orders of ICE agents before hitting one of them with her SUV — they're always, invariably, silent about the countless deaths of actual innocents at the hands of criminals (both illegal and American).

Advertisement

This includes the latest out of Ocala, Florida.

64-year-old Harold Harper was at home, recovering from surgery, and working in his garden. He considered it a form of therapy. That's when Isaac Toye, a total stranger, approached Harper from behind and shot him in the back of the head, execution style.

Harper's wife found his body in the yard.

This story is horrific.



An elderly man was on his knees weeding his garden when this absolute stranger walked up behind him and shot him in the back of the head execution style... just because he could.



Harold's wife found her husband dead in his garden. https://t.co/fpZ3PbVFy3 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 12, 2026

Yet there are no riots, no mass protests, not one Democratic Party politician lamenting this actual murder of a man who was on his own property, minding his own business.

SAY HIS NAME: Harold Harper (64)



Harper was kiIIed, point-blank range in his yard while gardening by Isaac Toye (total stranger). Ocala, Florida. 4 days ago.



0 national outrage. 0 protests. pic.twitter.com/Xu08CflD90 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2026

Here's more:

The Ocala Police Department called Wednesday’s shooting a random act of violence. According to an arrest report, a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious person, later identified as Isaac Toye, 29, walking with a gun in an Ocala neighborhood on Southeast Third Street. Moments later, 911 operators received calls reporting that Harold Harper, 64, had been shot in his front yard. When officers arrived, they found Harper dead with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head. Officers said they found Toye a short distance away with a loaded 9mm pistol in his hoodie. A single shell casing was discovered next to Harper’s body that matched the gun Toye was carrying, Ocala police said. He was also found carrying more ammunition. A neighbor told investigators that she was inside her home when she heard the gunshot. She stepped outside and could see Harper’s wife saying, “My husband is dead.”

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said he believed Toye had a prior criminal record in the Tampa area, which may have included assaulting a police officer. There are also reports that Toye is a military veteran. Authorities did not disclose any history of mental illness.

Advertisement

This will never make the mainstream media and we all know why. https://t.co/BjN3ENkikd — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 11, 2026

We all know why.

Would any of us be surprised if Toye were known to law enforcement in and around Florida, or if he had a known history of mental illness? No. That seems to be the norm these days. Earlier today, we told you how a career criminal with 57 prior arrests assaulted a man in Chicago's Loop, permanently disfiguring the victim. Despite that, he's out free once again.

And we all have to wonder if prosecutors in Ocala will put Toye behind bars for good, where he belongs.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.