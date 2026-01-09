The U.S. Has Seized Another Tanker of Embargoed Venezuelan Oil

The United States has seized another Venezuelan oil tanker that was trying to evade U.S. sanctions. The move comes just two days after we seized a tanker in the North Atlantic and a "dark fleet motor tanker" in the Caribbean.

This latest vessel was seized in the Atlantic Ocean, just east of the Caribbean, according to DHS head Kristi Noem.

Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed… pic.twitter.com/vvS3u3nrvl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 9, 2026

Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces. Close coordination with the @DeptofWar, @StateDept, and @TheJusticeDept ensured a safe, effective boarding consistent with law. The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality. The Coast Guard will seize sanctioned oil tankers, enforce U.S. and international law, and eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism.

We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard's maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission. This is owning the sea.

U.S. Southern Command also posted about the seizer, writing, "there is no safe haven for criminals."

Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: “there is no safe haven for criminals.”



In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R.… pic.twitter.com/StHo4ufcdx — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 9, 2026

In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford and apprehended Motor/Tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident. Apprehensions like this are backed by the full power of the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including the ready and lethal platforms of the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale. The Department of War’s Operation Southern Spear is unwavering in its mission to defend our homeland by ending illicit activity and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.

The seizures are part of Operation Southern Spear, the mission of which is "detecting, disrupting, and degrading transnational criminal and illicit maritime networks," including narco-terrorist drug vessels. The ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was also part of that operation. Maduro is now in a New York prison waiting for trial. He's pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

The U.S. has also carried out multiple kinetic strikes against suspected narco-terrorist vessels in the Caribbean, with the latest on December 22. To date, the Trump administration has killed at least 100 suspected narco-terrorists.

As Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, "The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in full effect."

Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

