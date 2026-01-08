Rep. Emily Randall Knows Who Congress Should Really Target for Fraud, and It's Not Somalis

We're not sure what the Democratic Party thinks it'll gain by demanding we simply ignore the massive fraud in Minnesota, most of it perpetrated by Somali immigrants. To date, at least $9 billion in tax dollars from both Minnesota and the federal government have been stolen. Some of it ended up in the hands of Al-Shabaab, the Somali terror group, and at least one vulnerable Minnesota man died thanks to the Medicaid fraud.

One of the reasons Democrats in Minnesota didn't dig into the fraud was that they didn't want to appear "racist," and now Democrat Rep. Emily Randall (WA-06) wants us to ignore the fraud and is setting her sights on the truly problematic people: American citizens and the Left's favorite boogeyman and scapegoat: white men.

UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Emily Randall thinks we should ignore the Somali fraudsters — who have stolen billions from Americans — and focus on American citizens and "white men."



"We should spend a lot more time...looking at American citizens, looking at white men."⁩ pic.twitter.com/rwTqvkh2f2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 7, 2026

"We can trot out all of the data that we want to create the sense that there is a bad guy, there is a bad group of people, there are folks who are not among us, there are folks who are other. And I think we should spend a lot more time looking at ourselves, looking at American citizens, looking at white men who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country," Randall said.

That's not true, of course. While the number of white men who commit crimes is higher by pure demographics, when it comes to the crime rate, Black men have a higher crime rate.

And according to the FBI, 51.3 percent of adults arrested for murder were Black or African American, higher than any other demographic. And while they make up 13 percent of the population, Black offenders make up 29 percent of non-fatal violent crimes.

Randall said this during yesterday's "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I" held by the House Oversight Committee.

She also engaged in a bizarre line of questioning.

"What percent of sexual assaults are committed by white men?" Randall asks. She then answers, "57 percent."

She then asked, "What would your reaction be to an unknown, potentially armed, angry individual showing up at your home with a camera demanding to enter while your children are home?"

Not one mention of fraud, or the fact that we have a "childcare crisis" in this country because Somali fraudsters are taking money from people who need it while not caring for any children.

But we guess that's where the Democrats are these days: fraud is okay, (D)epending on who is doing it.

