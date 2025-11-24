'Follow Them Around:' Graham Platner Believes Political Intimidation Will Help Pass Medicare for All

Graham Platner, the Maine Democratic Senate candidate, is no stranger to calls for political violence. In a series of unearthed, since-deleted social media posts, we learned last month that Platner believes violence is necessary to foment political change. In one of those posts, he said if people "expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history," and in another, he said "an armed working class is a requirement for economic justice."

Advertisement

Platner is back, and he's calling for more violence against politicians who oppose socialized medicine.

‘Don’t Let Them Have a Public Dinner Without Getting Yelled At’: Maine’s Platner Calls for Harassment of Lawmakers Who Oppose Medicare for All



‘I want people to follow them around,’ the Maine Democrat says



EXCLUSIVE @FreeBeacon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sIqzRnotEy — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) November 23, 2025

"We need to be able to turn people out to flood their offices. Frankly, I want people to follow them around and don’t let them have a public dinner without getting yelled at. Because that’s power. That’s real power," Platner said.

Here's more:

Platner justified those tactics as a way of building "secondary power." He said they’re a proven form of political pressure and that "American history tells us that that’s exactly the power that we have." "We also have to build secondary power. Real power of organization, the power to turn people out, the power to shut things down, frankly, the power to impose costs," Platner said. "If we can’t impose costs, then they’ll never listen to us, because they won’t care." Platner has made Medicare for All a centerpiece of his campaign. His economic platform also calls for a major expansion of Social Security benefits—including the elimination of the payroll tax cap—a "billionaire minimum tax," and steep increases in capital gains and corporate taxes. He’s said he wants to use "the tax code to get the money back that was stolen from the working people of this country."

Yes, because we all know those tax dollars go back to the working people and not some government coffers.

The guy with the Nazi tattoo wants to follow around his political opponents & hound them in the streets. Why am I not surprised. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) November 23, 2025

It's always the ones you least expect. Not.

It's the new Punch Nazis. Now that they can't punch Nazis, because their candidate is one. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) November 24, 2025

Yeah, the shelf-life on the whole "punch a Nazi" think wasn't long at all, was it?

Sooner or later, he's gonna do that to the wrong person and he will get his clock cleaned. They think they can do whatever they want without consequences... — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) November 23, 2025

If that happens, Platner would play the victim and use it as "proof" that the Right is violent. Democrats think they can get away with this stuff because they have, for years.

If anyone ever accosted me & my family at a restaurant I would be taken away in restraints.



Maybe those are police zip ties, maybe those are psychiatric hospital’s cuffs after they fail to subdue the man trying to force feed someone Caesar salad. Unclear at the moment https://t.co/RfrVmJq32e — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 23, 2025

Either way, it would be worth it.

People are so over this. https://t.co/DL1AYxbatt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, we are.

If you want to make sure people oppose whatever it is you want, this is a sure fire way to make sure they oppose you. I might actually support your position but if you start acting like an unhinged idiot I’m going to change my mind. https://t.co/flE9yGKt6g — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) November 23, 2025

Many people will do the exact opposite when you bully them into accepting your position. That's human nature.

And it's not just directed at Republicans, either. Platner says politicians, so he's fine with the rational members of his party being harrassed (or worse) in public.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.