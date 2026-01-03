You Know Libs Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Dropped This Term...
After Ousting Maduro, President Trump Gives Colombia's President Gustavo Petro a Warning

January 03, 2026
Today, the United States carried out a massive win in Venezuela, conducting a successful strike on the nation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Attorney General Pam Bondi released the unsealed indictment, and America is now running Venezuela until a new government is installed.

The geopolitical implications of this cannot be understated. President Trump not only sent a message to the communists in Venezuela, but to the leaders of Iran and China as well. He's also got a message for another South American leader: Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.

Back in October, the U.S. cut aid to the nation over surging cocaine output, including 1,700 metric tons in 2024 (according to the U.N.).

Early this morning, Petro took to X and posted about his "deep concern" about the strike in Venezuela.

"The Government of the Republic of Colombia observes with deep concern the reports of explosions and unusual aerial activity recorded in recent hours in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the consequent escalation of tension in the region," Petro wrote on X. "Colombia reaffirms its unrestricted commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. In this regard, the Colombian Government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or put the civilian population at risk."

"The country adopts a position oriented toward the preservation of regional peace, and makes an urgent call for de-escalation, exhorting all involved parties to refrain from actions that deepen the confrontation and to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic channels," the post continued. "As a preventive measure, the National Government has arranged measures to protect the civilian population, preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any eventual humanitarian or migratory needs, in coordination with local authorities and competent organizations."

"Colombia's Foreign Ministry must maintain open diplomatic channels with the involved governments and will promote, in the relevant multilateral and regional spaces, initiatives aimed at the objective verification of the facts, and the preservation of peace and regional security. The Republic of Colombia reiterates its conviction that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of life and human dignity must prevail over any form of armed confrontation."

Petro added, "May Bolívar protect the Venezuelan people and the Latin American people."

That message didn't resonate with Washington, and President Trump is telling Petro he'd better clean up his act, with the implication he might be next.

"Mr. President, Colombian President Gustavo Petro. A couple of weeks ago, you said he's got to watch his ass. And today, he's said he's not concerned about anything happening to him in the aftermath of this operation. So, what's your message about that?" asked a reporter.

"Well, he has cocaine mills. He has factories where he makes cocaine," the President replied. "And yeah, I think I stick by my first statement. He's making cocaine, they're sending it into the United States. So he does have to watch his ass."

