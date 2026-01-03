You Know Libs Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Dropped This Term...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold

Matt Vespa
January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings is on a roll right now. On social media, the conservative stalwart is slapping down liberal idiocy that’s been coming down like the missiles that struck Caracas a few hours ago over our justified military action in Venezuela: Delta Force captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife. It was a massive military operation to snag the quasi-dictator over narcotics charges, among other things. 

Democrats have been going bananas over this action, which isn’t unprecedented: Bush 41 toppled Manuel Noriega in Panama. It’s been an epic tour of ‘I told you so’ and ‘Gee, you’re really stupid’ from Jennings on Twitter. 

The best tweet by far regarding this event: “Maduro: the only illegal alien Dems *don’t* want to bring to the US.”

