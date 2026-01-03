Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold

CNN’s Scott Jennings is on a roll right now. On social media, the conservative stalwart is slapping down liberal idiocy that’s been coming down like the missiles that struck Caracas a few hours ago over our justified military action in Venezuela: Delta Force captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife. It was a massive military operation to snag the quasi-dictator over narcotics charges, among other things.

Democrats have been going bananas over this action, which isn’t unprecedented: Bush 41 toppled Manuel Noriega in Panama. It’s been an epic tour of ‘I told you so’ and ‘Gee, you’re really stupid’ from Jennings on Twitter.

Maduro: the only illegal alien Dems *don’t* want to bring to the US. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

Man this really slowed us down. https://t.co/ZNUrdkNHS2 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

Well of course nobody wants to be the last socialist standing in the western hemisphere. https://t.co/LT3uZXkcDZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

Guy using al Qaeda’s lawyer has thoughts. https://t.co/rRvdewf5EI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

President Trump warned Venezuela not to "f*** around" with the United States.



They just found out. A few weeks ago, I explained why they were in trouble👇 pic.twitter.com/2NXP3Syt4q — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

The best tweet by far regarding this event: “Maduro: the only illegal alien Dems *don’t* want to bring to the US.”

