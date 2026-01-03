Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold

CNN’s Scott Jennings is on a roll right now. On social media, the conservative stalwart is slapping down liberal idiocy that’s been coming down like the missiles that struck Caracas a few hours ago over our justified military action in Venezuela: Delta Force captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife. It was a massive military operation to snag the quasi-dictator over narcotics charges, among other things.
Democrats have been going bananas over this action, which isn’t unprecedented: Bush 41 toppled Manuel Noriega in Panama. It’s been an epic tour of ‘I told you so’ and ‘Gee, you’re really stupid’ from Jennings on Twitter.
Maduro: the only illegal alien Dems *don’t* want to bring to the US.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026
Man this really slowed us down. https://t.co/ZNUrdkNHS2— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026
Well of course nobody wants to be the last socialist standing in the western hemisphere. https://t.co/LT3uZXkcDZ— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026
Guy using al Qaeda’s lawyer has thoughts. https://t.co/rRvdewf5EI— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026
President Trump warned Venezuela not to "f*** around" with the United States.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026
They just found out. A few weeks ago, I explained why they were in trouble👇 pic.twitter.com/2NXP3Syt4q
Sorry, Kilmar. pic.twitter.com/DkSbKuNEG7— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026
The best tweet by far regarding this event: “Maduro: the only illegal alien Dems *don’t* want to bring to the US.”
