Guess Which Country Will Lead the UN's Security Council In January

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 29, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File

Somalia will have its turn to preside over the United Nations Security Council starting on January 1, 2026, due to its monthly rotation policy.

Meanwhile, Somalis remain suffering amid terrorism, piracy, and widespread violence in the region. But apparently, a nation does not need to be secure if it wants to preside over the Security Council’s meetings.

The U.N.’s charter allows the Security Council to determine how it will pick its president. At the council’s first meeting in January 1946, it adopted Rule 18, which mandates that the presidency will rotate among all members. Each nation on the council serves as president for one calendar month.

Under the council’s current rules, the rotation proceeds in alphabetical order.

The state holding the presidency is responsible for calling and scheduling meetings — including emergency sessions. It decides on points of order during meetings, calls on speakers, and manages the order of debate. It also represents the council to the media and other U.N. agencies.

A president nation can issue “Presidential Statements” on behalf of the council if it has the approval of all 15 members.

So, this doesn’t mean Somalia will be able to control the Security Council. But it’s still ironic given what we know about the state of the nation. Indeed, it’s like having a cattle rancher run a vegan convention.

Somalia is rife with human rights abuses perpetrated by the government and terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab. Somalis face arbitrary and unlawful killings, torture, and a lack of due process. Moreover, its government still does not fully control the country.

Between 5,000 and 7,500 people die from violence in Somalia each year. 

Somalia isn’t exactly the best example of national security, which is why it is the perfect entity to represent the U.N. Security Council. After all, this is the same organization that has China, Iran, and other oppressive regimes as members of its Human Rights council.

