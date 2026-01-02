Independent Journalist Cam Higby Uncovered More Somali Daycare Fraud in Washington

Independent journalist Cam Higby is doing the shoe leather journalism the mainstream media refuse to do. Like Nick Shirley in Minnesota, Higby. Yesterday, we told you Higby was investigating Somali daycares in Washington, including "Dhagash Childcare," which took in almost a quarter of a million in taxpayer funds last year.

In response to that, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown issued a statement that did not address the fraud but attacked guys like Higby, threatening them with law enforcement consequences.

In a post on X, Brown wrote, "My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking. We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior."

He encouraged people to call his office's Hate Crimes & Bias Incident hotline, before adding a throwaway line about how he'll totally look into fraud that's "substantiated and verified by law enforcement and regulatory agencies."

Higby is undeterred, however, and dropped another investigative video about Omar Muna S Daycare in Kent, Washington.

🚨 MORE DAYCARE FRAUD | WASHINGTON



Omar Muna S Daycare in Kent, WA is serving 2 children according to the DCYF. They’ve taken in roughly $200,000 from the DCYF this year.



One person living in the house, that the State indicates is a daycare - says she’s unaware of a daycare pic.twitter.com/TXjbY2YL1N — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

"We are on our way to Omar Muna childcare," Higby says at the start of the three-minute video. "Which is just one mile away from the last place we went to."

"They received $191,000 between 2023 and 2025," Higby continues, "nd in 2025 alone have received $74,000."

Higby pulls up to a large, blue house.

"Hi, is this Omar Muna childcare?" Higby asks a woman.

"Yeah," she replies.

"I was wondering if I could get an application," Higby says.

"An application?" the woman asks.

"Is that possible?" Higby asks.

The woman hesitates then asks, "Are you trying to enroll a kid or...?"

"Yeah, yeah. For my kid," Higby replies. He follows the woman to the front door of the childcare and she goes inside.

Another woman comes to the door and Higby asks her the same thing. "Hi. You guys are Omar Muna? I was just looking for an application," he says to the new woman.

"I don't know," the woman says.

"You don't know about the childcare?" Higby asks. "I thought you just said this was Omar Muna childcare."

The woman then closes the door in Higby's face.

No children are seen or heard in this video, and there is trash all over the yard, including a big black trash bag on the front porch.

"So I just went to Omar Muna childcare, right here," Higby tells the camera. "And asked if I could get an application for my child, to enroll them, and the older woman inside the building said she had no idea about the childcare that's allegedly out of this building."

"The other woman said that she's well aware of the childcare, and this is Omar Muna childcare," Higby adds.

The video then cuts to Higby driving away, and a woman attempting to record his vehicle.

Higby shares the state's spending page for Omar Muna Childcare.

"$191,000, this is just in 2025," Higby says. "The last biennium, which includes the first half of 2025, paid them out $74,000."

"Now, what's interesting," he continues. "They're licensed for 12 kids, you can see that right here. They have ten available slots, which means they can take on ten children with a license capacity of 12. They only have two kids. $191,000 this year for two children." That license goes all the way back to 2005.

Higby says the daycare's inspection report is "surprisingly clean," with "one failed or missed training."

"Their earliest tax grant biennium we can look at is 2013-2015, where they made $164,000," Higby adds. "$96k 2015 to 2017. $176,000 2017 to 2019. It goes on and on and on."

What's clear is that there is fraud in Washington, too. And instead of addressing it, the Attorney General has decided to attack guys like Higby.

