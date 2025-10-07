SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Washington State Leftists Wage War on the Democratic Process

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 07, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Terry Spencer

"Let's Go WA" (LGW) is a nonpartisan political organization that seeks to protect, among other things, parental rights and girls sports in Washington state. According to LGW's website, it "is proud to work with people on the entire political spectrum. Over 57% of signers were Democrat or Independent. We are proud to be working with a diverse coalition of supporters from many different political backgrounds as we fix what’s broken."

They are currently working on two ballot initiatives: IL26-001, "Strengthen Communication Between Parents and Schools" and IL26-638, "Protecting Fairness in Girls’ Sports."

LGW has also been the target of ongoing harassment and intimidation, as they wrote on their website (emphasis original):

Signature collectors have been physically harassed, threatened, and surrounded by organized protestors. In one of the most disturbing incidents a women stole petition sheets and committed a hit-and-run as he was escaping in her vehicle.

A bus driver in Vancouver, operating a taxpayer-funded vehicle, parked strategically to block visibility of initiative tables.

At a Tumwater Middle School event on October 4, a peaceful signature-gathering and speaking event turned chaotic when protestors became violent and threatening. Police and even fathers in the audience had to step in to protect a 16-year-old female athlete who was speaking in support of the initiatives.

LGW is chronicling all of this in a thread on X, and here are the above-mentioned incidents:

Even Yahoo! News reported on the harassment:

Let’s Go Washington signature gatherers for two initiatives continue to endure threats, intimidation, destruction of property, and, in some cases, assaults, the organization reports.

As of Thursday morning, there have been more than 30 reports, some of them captured on video, of signature gatherers being shoved, screamed at, threatened with violence, and petitions being damaged or stolen.

At least two people have been arrested, and law enforcement officials are following up on more than a dozen police reports with charges pending.

Now there's another incident at a Covington, WA, Walmart. An employee stole signature forms and destroyed them.

Deputies responded and put the suspect in handcuffs "for show" before letting him get away.

Radio host Jason Rantz spoke to the police chief:

The chief said, "We are reviewing the incident involving the signature gatherer at Walmart.  We will be meeting with the officers at Covington PD to ensure we appropriately respond to this type of incident in the future.  Although the suspect was not booked, the suspect, in this incident was charged with Theft in the Third Degree and Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree and those charges were submitted to prosecutor that same day."

As one X user noted, this is not a misdemeanor.

It is a felony under WA state law:

Any person who willfully defaces, removes, or destroys any of the supplies or materials that the person knows are intended both for use in a voting center, election office, ballot counting area, ballot storage area, or election system including materials and systems meant for enabling a voter to prepare the voter's ballot is guilty of a class C felony punishable under RCW 9A.20.021.

A class C felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

This is, once again, a Leftist attack on conservative principles and actual democracy. LGW is working in the democratic process to put initiatives on the ballot for a democratic vote.

Yet they are being harassed, threatened, and assaulted for doing their work.

Where is the Democratic Party? They have spent years calling themselves the "defenders of democracy" while turning a blind eye to the Leftists who are undermining democracy in places like WA.

