Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen

You would think Leftists would learn not to harass people and film it. It's gotten them fired and makes them look like the rotten people they can be. This is doubly true for Target employees, it seems. A few years ago, Target manager Tori Perrotti refused to sell whiny Leftist journalist David Leavitt a toothbrush for a penny, and Leavitt not only called the cops but posted Tori's pic online in an effort to shame her (and get her fired from her job).

Advertisement

But they're incapable of learning, and we're back at Target where another Leftist decided to harass an elderly employee over her Charlie Kirk "Freedom" t-shirt.

(Warning: Video contains strong language and may be unsuitable for some listeners)

Leftist woman BERATES Target employee for wearing a Charlie Kirk "Freedom" shirt



"Are you f*cking stupid? Why the F*CK would you wear that?... You support a racist?... Piece of sh*t."



Insufferable.pic.twitter.com/WcyRztN0eQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2025

"They let you wear that shirt here?" a woman asked the employee. Newsweek and other outlets have identified that woman as Michelea Ponce.

The employee, named Jeanie, according to a GiveSendGo set up for her, replied, "Yes, why? Why are you taking my picture?"

"Why are you wearing that shirt? You're working. It's not a Target shirt," Ponce said.

"It's a red shirt," Jeanie replied. "It's a red shirt. I can wear any red shirt."

"It's not a plain shirt," Ponce said.

"It doesn't have to be a plain shirt," Jeanie replied

"It's a Charlie Kirk shirt," Ponce said.

"Oh, yes, I know," Jeanie said.

"Are you f***ing stupid?" Ponce asked.

"No," Jeanie replied.

"Why the f*** would you wear that? You’re at work, at Target? That’s not a Target shirt. It’s not a plain red shirt. You support a racist?" Ponce said.

Jeanie replied, "It's not racist."

"You support a racist?" Ponce asked again.

"He's not racist," Jeanie said.

"Yes, he is. Yes, he f***ing is," Ponce replied.

Jeanie, who was nothing but police, responded, "I'm sorry, but I'm not going to stand here and argue with you."

"You should go get your manager," Ponce said. "You should not be allowed to wear that at work. Unacceptable. Un-f***ing-acceptable."

"That's your opinion," Jeanie said.

"No, the opinion is he's a f***ing racist and you support him," Ponce replied.

"That's your opinion, ma'am. Have a nice day," Jeanie said.

"And you shouldn't, you should not be allowed to wear that. This is going to be taken above your f***ing head. That's insane. Insane," Ponce said.

Jeanie walked away from Ponce and said, "Have a nice day."

What a queen.

"In-f***ing-sane," Ponce said. "Piece of s**t."

It was also Jeanie's birthday, apparently.

It is Target Jeanie’s birthday today too! She is 72. Imagine being so deranged as to harass a 72 year old over a shirt. pic.twitter.com/6qXw9rPy4a — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) December 17, 2025

But here's the good news. Patriots and decent people everywhere have rallied behind Jeanie. Andrew Kolvet of TPUSA is hoping to reach out to her to thank her and give her some gifts.

Advertisement

If anyone can DM a way to get in touch with this wonderful woman who was needlessly harassed for honoring Charlie, I would love to personally thank her and send her some gifts. https://t.co/7kEYkxq2pt — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 16, 2025

A GiveSendGo was set up to send Jeanie on a much-needed vacation. Within hours, it raised tens of thousands of dollars.

🚨 BREAKING: The old woman named Jeanie who was harassed for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt while working at Target now has over $65,000 THOUSAND dollars raised



WOW!



America is standing up! This is incredible 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5dcZGyD1Fm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

It's now raised over $71,000 of the $100,000 goal.

Harassed at Target for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt, now Jeanie has nearly $70K in support from patriots across the country.



Absolutely incredible. God Bless her. She deserves every penny.



You can support her here: https://t.co/BLIcuoiHRZ pic.twitter.com/U65CPajoMs — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 17, 2025

It warms our hearts to see people step up to help hardworking women like Jeanie. She deserves every penny of that GiveSendGo and we hope her vacation is lovely.

Meanwhile, Ponce's employer, Enloe Health, has posted that the Chico Police Department is investigating the incident and they are conducting an internal investigation as well.

Advertisement

Enloe Medical Center announces that the police are now investigating this incident as well as doing their own internal investigation. https://t.co/CS8wiHR5At pic.twitter.com/o2SLvGe7nx — George L (@George__L__) December 17, 2025

They are reporting an overwhelming number of calls to the switchboard, which is creating difficulties for patients to reach doctors, and are directing concerned Americans to contact them via email or at the number listed in the social media post.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.