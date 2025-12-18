Target Worker Harassed Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Responds With Grace

Jeanie Beeman was just trying to do her job at Target when she was approached by a woman named Michelea Ponce. Ponce had an issue with Beeman's red Charlie Kirk Freedom shirt.

Why? Because Ponce thinks Kirk — and by extension Beeman — are "racist."

We shared the video (warning: NSFW language) here, along with how patriots rallied behind Beeman, setting up a GiveSendGo for her. It's currently raised over $200,000.

Now Beeman is speaking out, and she's nothing but pure class and grace.

NEW: Ms. Jeanie Beeman speaks out after being harassed over her Charlie Kirk shirt at Target and says she does not want her attacker fired.



“Two wrongs don’t make a right. She wronged me, but I don’t want to wrong her. I really wouldn’t want to see her lose her job over it.”… pic.twitter.com/FZumZoSjd9 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 18, 2025

"No, I don't think that's right...two wrongs don't make a right," Beeman said. "She wronged me but I don't want to wrong her...it's not going to make it right."

"That was her opinion, but she's the one that put it on Facebook," Beeman said. "But I really wouldn't want to see somebody lose their job over it."

I would agree with Jeanie except that woman is a nurse. A lunatic like that shouldn’t be administering drugs. What if she finds out her patient is MAGA? — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) December 18, 2025

This is a fair concern. We've seen videos of medical professionals saying they wouldn't treat, or would give substandard treatment, to those they disagreed with politically.

I told you guys. People thought I was pushing my personal views, but I was the first to speak to Jeanie, over the phone, and her daughter later confirmed via messenger that Jeanie does not want anyone harmed. She shows grace, just like Charlie.https://t.co/3dzFZ7FI4G — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) December 18, 2025

This is the epitome of grace. Beeman handled herself so well in the confrontation with Ponce, and Target should be proud.

That’s sweet Jeanie. But NO. It won’t stop with just you. You’re not the first person she attacked and harassed because of their political affiliation. She was comfortable enough to record it AND post it online. She thought she was going to ruin you. And she was gleeful about it. https://t.co/SGHW2RDnbB — TemporaryReject (@therejectisback) December 18, 2025

This is a fair point, and Ponce's employer is apparently looking into the incident. Police are also involved. So what happens to Ponce may be out of Beeman's hands.

In the meantime, we hope Beeman can enjoy the holidays and the vacation that patriots have more than paid for.

