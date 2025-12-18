Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University...
Trump Spoke to a Constitutional Lawyer About a Third Term. This Is Going...
The Washington Post Interviewed Tyler Robinson's Friends. They Confirmed What We Already K...
House Votes Down Measure That Would Have Stopped Trump's Military Actions Against Venezuel...
This Black Man Who Befriended KKK Members Might Just Have the Answer America...
Democrats Find Republican Opposition to Harming Kids 'Creepy'
Democrats Dump on Trump's Warrior Dividend Payments
It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters
From the Kia Boys to Kia Lawsuits: How Democrats Got Crime Backward
Did Australia Just Thwart Another Islamic Terror Attack?
A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem
Trump’s Numbers Tell the Truth—The Media Still Won’t
Progressive Mayor Confronts ICE Commander As Protesters Swarm Federal Agents
Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News
Tipsheet

Target Worker Harassed Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Responds With Grace

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Jeanie Beeman was just trying to do her job at Target when she was approached by a woman named Michelea Ponce. Ponce had an issue with Beeman's red Charlie Kirk Freedom shirt.

Advertisement

Why? Because Ponce thinks Kirk — and by extension Beeman — are "racist."

We shared the video (warning: NSFW language) here, along with how patriots rallied behind Beeman, setting up a GiveSendGo for her. It's currently raised over $200,000.

Now Beeman is speaking out, and she's nothing but pure class and grace.

"No, I don't think that's right...two wrongs don't make a right," Beeman said. "She wronged me but I don't want to wrong her...it's not going to make it right."

"That was her opinion, but she's the one that put it on Facebook," Beeman said. "But I really wouldn't want to see somebody lose their job over it."

This is a fair concern. We've seen videos of medical professionals saying they wouldn't treat, or would give substandard treatment, to those they disagreed with politically.

Recommended

Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CHARLIE KIRK FREE SPEECH GUN RIGHTS

This is the epitome of grace. Beeman handled herself so well in the confrontation with Ponce, and Target should be proud.

This is a fair point, and Ponce's employer is apparently looking into the incident. Police are also involved. So what happens to Ponce may be out of Beeman's hands.

In the meantime, we hope Beeman can enjoy the holidays and the vacation that patriots have more than paid for.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt
Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University Shooter? Matt Vespa
A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Progressive Mayor Confronts ICE Commander As Protesters Swarm Federal Agents Dmitri Bolt
It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement