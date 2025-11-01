Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters
Trump Threatens to Send Troops, Slash Aid to Nigeria if Government Won't Stop Christian Killing

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 01, 2025 6:36 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump said that the Nigerian government better "move fast" to protect Christians being persecuted in the country, or the U.S. will. 

The president threatened to send troops into the country "guns-a-blazing" to wipe out Islamic terrorists who are killing Christians in Nigeria, he posted on Truth Social. 

The U.S. gave Nigeria about $1 billion in 2022 and 2023, according to a U.S. Department of State tracker.

On Friday, Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern via the Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 

The designation means that the country is responsible for particularly severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act IRFA of 1998.

Rubio said that thousands of Christians have been killed in Nigeria. 


The post brought praise from Trump’s cabinet, but also other figures, including rapper Nicki Minaj.

