Trump Threatens to Send Troops, Slash Aid to Nigeria if Government Won't Stop Christian Killing

President Donald Trump said that the Nigerian government better "move fast" to protect Christians being persecuted in the country, or the U.S. will.

The president threatened to send troops into the country "guns-a-blazing" to wipe out Islamic terrorists who are killing Christians in Nigeria, he posted on Truth Social.

The U.S. gave Nigeria about $1 billion in 2022 and 2023, according to a U.S. Department of State tracker.

On Friday, Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern via the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The designation means that the country is responsible for particularly severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act IRFA of 1998.

Rubio said that thousands of Christians have been killed in Nigeria.

The ongoing slaughter of thousands of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists and Fulani ethnic militias is both tragic and unacceptable. As @POTUS said, the United States stands ready, willing, and able to act. https://t.co/BnzfeAnTp7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 31, 2025





Nigeria is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians.



➡️ 5 Million Displaced

➡️ 9,100 Churches Destroyed

➡️ 850+ Christian Hostages

➡️ 600 Clergy Attacked pic.twitter.com/AxS7lMvxrq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 27, 2025





🚨 TRUMP: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, "guns-a-blazing,'" to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists…” pic.twitter.com/oHkY5dWeuI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2025

7,000 Christians in Nigeria were slaughtered for their faith in the first seven months of 2025, per the NGO Intersociety



That’s 33 killed per day



Pray for all persecuted Christians.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/oUGNaLpjKG — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 31, 2025





NEW: POTUS vows that the USA “may very well go into” Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” “to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists” murdering and persecuting Christians.



“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast,… pic.twitter.com/fTlaAKLOzX — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 1, 2025

The post brought praise from Trump’s cabinet, but also other figures, including rapper Nicki Minaj.

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

Thank you @POTUS for your incredible leadership by designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.



You have always been a champion for Christians around the world, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with you and Chairman Cole @houseappropsgop to defend our… pic.twitter.com/BOA9UnszzV — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) October 31, 2025

