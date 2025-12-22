Here's Why a Beloved Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Was Fired

Cancel culture isn't dead. It's alive and well in certain enclaves. Sometimes, it doesn't work — as in the case of the woke Karen who tried to get a Target employee fired for wearing a Charlie Kirk Freedom shirt. That woman, identified as Michelea Ponce, faced tremendous backlash and issued a lengthy apology, while the Target employee, Janine Beeman, was given a lot of money raised by patriots and responded with grace and class.

But in Pennsylvania, a beloved bus driver was fired from her job for asking the students on her bus to speak English.

BREAKING: Beloved school bus driver in PA fired over sign asking kids to speak English pic.twitter.com/LUogFggtWE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2025

"I do care. I care about a lot," Diane Crawford said in a tearful interview. "I didn't mean to be racially insensitive or anything like that."

Crawford said a Spanish-speaking student with a history of causing problems was the reason she posted the sign. "I didn't know if he was bullying somebody, telling them to do something they shouldn't do," Crawford said. "How do you keep control of your bus if you have no control?"

Despite that, her contract with the school bus company was terminated.

Here's more:

"I didn't mean to be racially insensitive or anything like that," she said. "Maybe I should have worded it (differently). Maybe it should have said, 'No bullying in any language,' but I didn't mean it to be anything but to correct him." At the time, Rohrer Bus said they had suspended Crawford as a 'precautionary measure' and that an investigation was ongoing. Crawford claimed she had never been suspended, and there was never an investigation. "I think I just instantly went into shock," the former bus driver said. Crawford claimed she never got to explain that the sign was put up to encourage safe and respectful behavior and that it was directed at a bilingual student who allegedly had a history of riling up other students in Spanish.

Crawford paid for her bus and the route, which set her back $30,000.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has caught wind of Crawford's case, calling it "deeply concerning."

This is deeply concerning. I have directed ⁦@CivilRights to open an investigation into this situation implicating DEI wokeness. ⁩ EXCLUSIVE | Juanita County bus driver fired for 'English-only' sign fires back https://t.co/bRHrp9kfDK — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 22, 2025

Dhillon also called for a civil rights investigation into the matter.

