Amid the Obamacare Debate, Pro-Life Org Calls for the Hyde Amendment to Apply to Future Funding

Amid the debate over the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America group is calling on Congress to ensure the Hyde Amendment applies to any future funding. The Hyde Amendment, as most Townhall readers know, bars the use of federal funds for abortions. But we also know that Democrats have found ways to skirt the Hyde Amendment.

When Democrats passed Obamacare, it was written explicitly without Hyde Amendment protections. SBA Pro-Life America, President Marjorie Dannenfelser, issued a memo reminding Republicans and voters that the Hyde Amendment never applied to Obamacare.

Democrats have misled the public on the Hyde Amendment for years, saying it applies to Obamacare. That legislation was explicitly written to avoid the Hyde Amendment and send taxpayer dollars to health care plans that provide abortion, putting Americans on the hook for paying for abortions with their tax dollars. Democrats will argue the "separate payments" rule prevents the use of taxpayer funds for abortions. SBA points out this is an "accounting gimmick" because taxpayer subsidies for Obamacare pay for plans that provide abortion coverage.

The Hyde Amendment has saved lives. "Obamacare broke from that precedent, and the fix is straightforward: apply Hyde to any additional funding," SBA wrote.

Let's be very clear on health care: We’re simply calling for Hyde to be applied to any additional funding. Nothing more, nothing less.



Obamacare was intentionally written not to have Hyde protections. (Yes, that includes Section 1303.) Hence, thousands of Obamacare plans have… pic.twitter.com/An8pQCKopK — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) December 18, 2025

"Obamacare was intentionally written not to have Hyde protections. (Yes, that includes Section 1303.) Hence, thousands of Obamacare plans have continued to subsidize abortions," they wrote. "Any proposal -- Democrat or Republican -- not protected by Hyde is unacceptable. Abortion isn't health care & taxpayers should never be forced to fund it. Accept no substitutes."

SBA Pro-Life America has been very vocal in recent weeks, pressing for reforms of the Biden-era mail-order abortion pill rules, calling them a "disaster" for women. Along with Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), they called for the FDA to quit approving new abortion drugs and for a return to safety standards concerning drugs already on the market.

Congress has adjourned for the holidays without striking a deal on Obamacare subsidies. The House passed a Republican-backed healthcare bill on December 17, and four Republicans joined Democrats in signing a discharge petition to force a vote on a three-year extension of Obamacare subsidies — but that bill won't be voted on until the House reconvenes in 2026.

Obamacare forces taxpayers to fund abortion.



Don't take our word for it, though. Watch the abortion lobby.



They know there will be fewer abortions if Hyde protections are applied to Obamacare, and they're doing everything they can to stop this.



Hold the line. No Hyde, no deal. pic.twitter.com/QfQuk9xaIj — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) December 17, 2025

When Congress returns, it must include the Hyde Amendment in all Obamacare-related bills. We must protect women and children and prohibit the use of taxpayer funds for abortion.