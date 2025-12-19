Buyer's Remorse? Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Blasts State for Healthcare Worker Abortion Mandate

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich is a Leftist of the Catholic Church. He's one who cracked down hard on the Latin Mass in his diocese, effectively ending the traditionalist practice in and around Chicago. He's an opponent of President Trump, a supporter of immigration, and hardly a conservative.

Now he's learning that the Democratic Party isn't a friend of the Catholic Church, no matter how liberal you are. He's joined forces with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty to file an amicus brief against the state of Illinois in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Treto.

Why? Because the state of Illinois is trying to force all healthcare workers to aid in abortions, and to punish those who object.

The Church’s pro-life mission is under attack in Illinois. The State is pushing an aggressive mandate seeking to punish healthcare workers who refuse to aid and abet abortion. (1/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

Here's more from Becket:

On December 16, 2025, Becket filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of the Catholic bishops of Illinois, the Illinois Catholic Health Association, and two Orthodox Church bodies. The brief argues that, while the pro-life pregnancy centers and doctors should prevail under the First Amendment rule against government compelling speech, there is an even simpler way to decide the case. It urges the court to reaffirm that, in the Anglo-American legal tradition, protections for speech first developed to safeguard religious speech; and for that reason, governments have never been permitted to force religious groups to voice a message they do not believe. The court should ensure that Illinois is not allowed to do so here. For the Catholic Conference of Illinois, being required to speak positively about abortion risks confusing the faithful and weakening the Church’s public witness. For the Illinois Catholic Health Association, which includes Catholic hospitals and healthcare ministries, the mandate threatens the integrity of the healing work they carry out every day, forcing them to contradict the very mission that animates their service. And for the Orthodox Church in America and Serbian Orthodox Church, minority religious groups whose teachings are not always widely understood, government-forced speech creates the danger of pressure and misunderstanding that can chill its ministry.

Cupich continues:

The Catholic bishops of Illinois are standing side by side with these conscientious objectors to stop this inhumane mandate. (2/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

Here's what this means for Catholic healthcare workers in Illinois.

Illinois’ mandate would force medical professionals who cannot participate in abortion for reasons of conscience to tell women about the supposed “benefits” of abortion and refer them to abortion providers. If they refuse, they lose key legal protections (3/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

Remember: Democrats say abortion (or "gender-affirming care") is a decision between a woman and her doctor. But now suddenly, the state can mandate what healthcare providers tell patients about abortion

Catholic pro-life ministries in Illinois are now in the government’s crosshairs. These ministries exist to offer life-affirming care to mothers, children, and families in need, rooted in the belief that every person is made in the image of God. (4/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

In Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, pro-life ministries are under attack.

But Illinois is now demanding that they speak a message that contradicts this eternal truth and the very purpose of their ministry. That is a line faithful Catholics cannot cross. (5/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

It's very hard to make this argument when you've spent years undermining other parts of Catholic teaching, Cupich, but he's not wrong.

As Pope Francis once reminded us, “every child who, rather than being born, is condemned unjustly to be aborted, bears the face of Jesus Christ.” We must never surrender to governing authorities who command us to say otherwise. (6/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

Pope Francis was right about that, too.

That’s why today, the Catholic bishops of Illinois filed a friend-of-the-court brief in National Institute of Family Life Advocates v. Treto, a lawsuit challenging Illinois’ assault on religious liberty. Read it here: https://t.co/N8UgR9zroz (7/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

The Catholic Church has joined with the Orthodox Church in America and the Serbian Orthodox Diocese.of New Gračanica-Midwestern America.

We were honored to be joined in that effort by our brother bishops from two Eastern Orthodox Churches— the Orthodox Church in America and the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of New Gračanica-Midwestern America. We are grateful for their solidarity in the cause of life. (8/13) — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 16, 2025

Pope Leo recently met with Governor Pritzker, too.

This is sadly the least shocking thing to me in the entire world. Even after Gov. Pritzker had the privilege of meeting with @Pontifex.



Please, Holy Father, I’m begging you to do something/anything here… 🙏🏻✝️ https://t.co/FW6WcASKY3 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 17, 2025

But Democrats hate Catholicism and love abortion. They will keep pushing until abortion is the norm and pro-life organizations are shuttered. Including the Catholic Church.

