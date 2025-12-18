Tim Walz Continues His Ignorant Crusade Against the Second Amendment

Remember how Democrats portrayed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a nice, down-to-earth Midwestern dad? Good times.

Walz is anything but pleasant and down-to-earth. He's a Leftist radical who has driven Minnesota into the ground, aided and abetted massive Somali fraud of taxpayer funds, and is someone who continually attacks our Constitutional rights. Walz is the guy who believes "hate speech" and "misinformation" aren't protected by the First Amendment, and he wanted a "hate speech registry" in the state that would classify supporting "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling as "hate speech."

So it's no surprise a guy who doesn't understand the First Amendment doesn't grasp the Second, either.

Walz goes after “assault weapons” —



"I don't want to hear how do you define assault weapon. I damn sure can assign what it is and describe what it is and tell you what it does."



After not offering an actual definition, he then laments not having the power to ban them. pic.twitter.com/mUA66ZDH0o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Let us translate that for you: "I want to ban guns, so 'assault weapon' is going to be whatever I say it is."

No politician who bans guns should be allowed bodyguards, even if they're only armed with slingshots.

They never offer to live by the same rules as they’d have you live by. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Of course not. Rules are for the little people.

Guys like Walz? They're (D)ifferent.

Is it the same kind he carried in war? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 16, 2025

Well played.

So he's REALLY trying to avoid talking about rampant fraud in his state — Jester (@quaintjester) December 17, 2025

He's waist-deep in that scandal, so he absolutely wants to talk about anything and everything but the fraud.

This is who he is. He's got a mean little temper.

Xim Walz is a communist, so this tracks 100% https://t.co/Kvuj4aJKIQ — Jonathan Sisk (@JonathanSisk17) December 16, 2025

He said communism and socialism are just "neighborliness."

Wonder if that was something his Chinese Communist Party buddies taught him.

Tim Walz: "I can assign [sic] an assault weapon, dammit!"



Also Tim Walz: [Does not define an assault weapon.]



You know, calling him a retard might be too kind. https://t.co/yjCOjF4N4H — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 16, 2025

He won't define an assault weapon so that the anti-gun net can be cast as wide as possible. It's not about "assault weapons," after all. It's about banning all guns.

Democrats are gun grabbers, believe them when they tell you. https://t.co/631YqvtAI4 — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) December 16, 2025

We believe them. And we see what happened in Australia this week, and what's happened elsewhere when guns are banned. We'll be keeping ours, thanks.

I’ll describe what it is … an unconstitutional gun grab https://t.co/lXh13UpkuK — Rhonda Olson (@OlsonRhond11325) December 17, 2025

That's exactly what it is.

Any gun ban is unconstitutional. Even those "scary" assault weapons Walz doesn't like.

But, then again, we've seen how Walz handles a hunting rifle. If we were that incompetent, we'd be afraid of guns, too.

