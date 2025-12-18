It's No Shock Why Enrollment in These Large School Districts From Foreign-Language Student...
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Continues His Ignorant Crusade Against the Second Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Remember how Democrats portrayed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a nice, down-to-earth Midwestern dad? Good times. 

Walz is anything but pleasant and down-to-earth. He's a Leftist radical who has driven Minnesota into the ground, aided and abetted massive Somali fraud of taxpayer funds, and is someone who continually attacks our Constitutional rights. Walz is the guy who believes "hate speech" and "misinformation" aren't protected by the First Amendment, and he wanted a "hate speech registry" in the state that would classify supporting "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling as "hate speech."

So it's no surprise a guy who doesn't understand the First Amendment doesn't grasp the Second, either.

Let us translate that for you: "I want to ban guns, so 'assault weapon' is going to be whatever I say it is."

No politician who bans guns should be allowed bodyguards, even if they're only armed with slingshots.

Of course not. Rules are for the little people.

Guys like Walz? They're (D)ifferent.

Well played.

He's waist-deep in that scandal, so he absolutely wants to talk about anything and everything but the fraud.

This is who he is. He's got a mean little temper.

He said communism and socialism are just "neighborliness."

Wonder if that was something his Chinese Communist Party buddies taught him.

He won't define an assault weapon so that the anti-gun net can be cast as wide as possible. It's not about "assault weapons," after all. It's about banning all guns.

We believe them. And we see what happened in Australia this week, and what's happened elsewhere when guns are banned. We'll be keeping ours, thanks.

That's exactly what it is.

Any gun ban is unconstitutional. Even those "scary" assault weapons Walz doesn't like.

But, then again, we've seen how Walz handles a hunting rifle. If we were that incompetent, we'd be afraid of guns, too.

