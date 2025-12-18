Democrats Find Republican Opposition to Harming Kids 'Creepy'

Yesterday, the House voted 216-211 to criminalize "gender-affirming surgeries" for minors. More than 200 Democrats voted against the measure, but three Democrats — Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34), Don Davis (NC-01), and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) — crossed the aisle and voted with Republicans.

Four Republicans voted against the measure, and their constituents would do well to know who they are, too.

Four Republicans just voted against criminalizing gender transitions for minors:



- Mike Lawler (NY)

- Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

- Mike Kennedy (UT)

- Gabe Evans (CO) https://t.co/oZSLWVi5E6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 18, 2025

It's the only sane approach to the issue. "Gender-affirming care" for minors is an affront to decency and child safety. It doesn't address the mental issues behind gender dysphoria, often targets autistic and traumatized youth, and leaves children sterile, sexually dysfunctional, and dependent on expensive medical care for life.'

Here's more from Fox News:

It was widely opposed by most Democrats, however. Forty-five House Republicans signed on to formally back the legislation before the vote. And while the majority of Republicans supported it on the House floor, it's unclear if it will be taken up in the GOP-led Senate. Transgender issues, particularly related to minors, have been one of the topics driving a wedge between moderate and progressive Democrats. But the severity of the bill's language appears to have turned off a significant number of Democrats in the House. The bill creates new federal crimes that carry up to 10 years in prison for doctors performing transgender-affirming surgeries on minors, while also making it a crime to prescribe puberty blockers.

Of course Democrats oppose protecting our children. This includes Democratic Rep. Becca Balint (VT).

Rep. Becca Balint (D) says that the m*tilation of children in the name of gender ideology is "safe and effective" and calls Republicans "creepy" for wanting to stop it. pic.twitter.com/Kj3rHRN7Xs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 17, 2025

"Even for Republicans, this is extreme," Balint says. "Are we really attempting to lock up parents and doctors? Your kids' medical care is none of their damned business. We should call this obsession with your kids and what treatment they're getting in the pediatrician's office what it is: it's creepy. It's a creepy obsession and we've had to deal with it for years."

"The science is clear: evidence-based, medically necessary care for transgender youth is safe, it's effective, it's supported by every major medical association in the United States, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Excuse us?

No, what's creepy is how Democrats are obsessed with taking kids who are autistic, often abused, and usually gay or lesbian, and "transitioning" them to the opposite gender just because they don't adhere to gender stereotypes. Jonni Skinner was an effeminate gay boy, but because he was effeminate, he was pushed to transition to being a girl. What happened instead was Jonni suffered from that "safe and effective" care.

"Every doctor I went to was just telling me that everything was okay. If I went to a doctor for breast pain and fluid leakage, they'd be like, 'Welcome to womanhood,' and I just wasn't getting any answers," Skinner said in an interview. When Skinner approached his physician, Dr. Schumer, who with these tough questions, Dr. Schumer said Jonni was to blame for what was happening.

"I really just wanted answers from him. And he had said that, you know, that it was my fault. That I made this decision, that it was my decision and the blame was with me." Skinner said Dr. Schumer hung up on him and never contacted Skinner again.

Children who are given puberty blockers often grow up with malformed genitalia and they are incapable of sexual function as adults, including an inability to orgasm. They're left infertile. For those who do undergo surgery, they have to deal with a lifetime of infection risk, pain, and expensive medical follow-up care. And, no, "gender-affirming care" doesn't decrease the risk of suicidality in children.

Democrats spent years railing against conversion therapy for gay youth, calling it cruel. Instead, they've embraced a far more damaging and deadly form of conversion therapy: transgenderism. And Democrats always do this. They embrace extreme positions and then claim Republicans are the extremists. Cutting healthy body parts off children is extreme. Pumping young, developing bodies full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is extreme.

Putting doctors in prison for harming children is not.

Shame on them, and shame on the Republican cowards who voted against protecting children.

