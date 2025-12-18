Did Australia Just Thwart Another Islamic Terror Attack?

Just days after two Islamic terrorists who were inspired by ISIS opened fire on Jews celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach, Australian police have apparently stopped another potential terror attack.

Australian police ram a car with 5 men who were travelling to Bondi Beach.



It’s possible that another Islamist terror attack was just stoped. pic.twitter.com/E4fi4dnC3G — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 18, 2025

Video posted on social media shows a heavy police response in Liverpool, Sydney.

Heavily armed counter terrorism police in Liverpool, Sydney have intercepted a group of Muslim men who had travelled from Melbourne



Sky News reports that police had intelligence that they were travelling to BONDI BEACH pic.twitter.com/k3qgr5vcwi — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) December 18, 2025

Sky News said the men were on their way to Bondi Beach

Counter terrorism police have arrested men in Liverpool who were understood to be on their way to Bondi.https://t.co/SCTmNCdsLZ — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 18, 2025

Counter terrorism police have arrested seven men in Liverpool who were understood to be on their way to Bondi. New South Wales Police received intelligence the individuals had travelled from Melbourne and were intending to go to Bondi Beach. It is understood police took a cautious approach to the intelligence, given the climate in the wake of the Bondi terror attack on Sunday evening. Nonetheless, dramatic scenes played out in Sydney's south-west as heavily armed officers discharged multiple rounds of rubber bullets and rammed a white Hyundai to the side of the road following a traffic stop. A second vehicle, which reportedly had a Victorian provisional license visible on the front seat, was also intercepted a short distance away.

Absolutely terrifying

These terrorists need to be imprisoned and deported. Western governments cannot expect their citizens to tolerate ISIS-style attacks on their own soil.



And for the love of God, everyone needs to get on the same page. Radical Islam is the problem, not radical Judaism. — Michael J. Hout (@michaeljhout) December 18, 2025

Western governments have no intention of imprisoning or deporting these terrorists.

They'll take our guns, toughen laws concerning "anti-Muslim hostility," and lecture us on not being racist while we're gunned down in the streets.

But far right are the problem according to this man pic.twitter.com/BwxQuszFrG — Dennis jacob (@12431djm) December 18, 2025

The Left genuinely believes this.

So how is all that multiculturalism working out for you these days, Australia? And remember, always blame the guns, never the people who use them. That way you never have to admit it was a terrible idea letting large numbers of Muslims into the country to begin with. https://t.co/ybjvvhkA9I — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) December 18, 2025

Not well at all.

