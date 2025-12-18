Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks
Did Australia Just Thwart Another Islamic Terror Attack?

Just days after two Islamic terrorists who were inspired by ISIS opened fire on Jews celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach, Australian police have apparently stopped another potential terror attack.

Video posted on social media shows a heavy police response in Liverpool, Sydney.

Sky News said the men were on their way to Bondi Beach

Here's more:

Counter terrorism police have arrested seven men in Liverpool who were understood to be on their way to Bondi.

New South Wales Police received intelligence the individuals had travelled from Melbourne and were intending to go to Bondi Beach.

It is understood police took a cautious approach to the intelligence, given the climate in the wake of the Bondi terror attack on Sunday evening.

Nonetheless, dramatic scenes played out in Sydney's south-west as heavily armed officers discharged multiple rounds of rubber bullets and rammed a white Hyundai to the side of the road following a traffic stop.

A second vehicle, which reportedly had a Victorian provisional license visible on the front seat, was also intercepted a short distance away.

Absolutely terrifying

Western governments have no intention of imprisoning or deporting these terrorists.

They'll take our guns, toughen laws concerning "anti-Muslim hostility," and lecture us on not being racist while we're gunned down in the streets.

The Left genuinely believes this.

Not well at all.

