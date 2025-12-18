Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks
Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University...
Trump Spoke to a Constitutional Lawyer About a Third Term. This Is Going...
The Washington Post Interviewed Tyler Robinson's Friends. They Confirmed What We Already K...
Nick Reiner Once Wrecked Family Home During Meth-Induced Rage Fest
Here's Where Things Got Uncomfortable During the Brown University Shooting Presser
This Black Man Who Befriended KKK Members Might Just Have the Answer America...
Democrats Dump on Trump's Warrior Dividend Payments
From the Kia Boys to Kia Lawsuits: How Democrats Got Crime Backward
Did Australia Just Thwart Another Islamic Terror Attack?
A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem
Trump’s Numbers Tell the Truth—The Media Still Won’t
The 2026 and 2028 Elections Will Be More Decisive Than 2024
Loss, Survival, Resilience, and Contemporary Antisemitism 15 Years After She Was Attacked...
Tipsheet

It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Josh Anderson

Democrats want our guns, and they want to repeal the Second Amendment. They've been very clear about their agenda for quite some time now. Unfortunately for them, jurisprudence and good, old-fashioned American stubbornness are not on their side. Americans own hundreds of millions of firearms, ranging from handguns to various rifles.

Advertisement

Why? Because guns save lives. Far more often than they're used in criminal acts. That fact is inconvenient for Democrats, however, who routinely conflate gun death stats by including 19-year-old gangbangers as "children" who are victims of gun violence, and by classifying a shooting that took place near an elementary school at 2 am as a "school shooting."

But this latest video takes the Democrats' lies to a whole new, and dangerous, level.

"This is fricking huge," the woman said. "Armed citizens stopped 48 percent of all criminal shooters last year, and the FBI was just caught massively lying about those numbers in their public reports."

"They recorded, get this, none of them. Zero percent," she said. "Now you and I and everyone else have seen those local heroes on social media, but rarely do we ever see those stories on mainstream media."

"Well, the script is about to flip," she continued, "because a new study by the Crime Prevention Research Center reveals that armed civilians stopped over one-third of active criminal shooters between 2014 and 2024. Nearly ten times higher than the FBI's reported 3.7 percent average."

Recommended

Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University Shooter? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS GUNS SECOND AMENDMENT

"With even more Americans getting armed post-2020, just last year alone in 2024, civilians stopped half of all criminal shooters," she said. "And as I just stated, the FBI recorded zero of them."

"How is this possible? While digging for the study, researchers found that police were often falsely credited instead of the armed civilian, which is a recording pattern that clearly increased over the last ten years," she said. "But now this begs the question, why would they work so hard to hide the significant benefits of an armed public?"

We all know why. It doesn't fit their anti-gun agenda.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University Shooter? Matt Vespa
Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
This Black Man Who Befriended KKK Members Might Just Have the Answer America Needs Jeff Charles
The Washington Post Interviewed Tyler Robinson's Friends. They Confirmed What We Already Knew. Matt Vespa
Trump Spoke to a Constitutional Lawyer About a Third Term. This Is Going to Drive the Libs Crazy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University Shooter? Matt Vespa
Advertisement