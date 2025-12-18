It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters

Democrats want our guns, and they want to repeal the Second Amendment. They've been very clear about their agenda for quite some time now. Unfortunately for them, jurisprudence and good, old-fashioned American stubbornness are not on their side. Americans own hundreds of millions of firearms, ranging from handguns to various rifles.

Why? Because guns save lives. Far more often than they're used in criminal acts. That fact is inconvenient for Democrats, however, who routinely conflate gun death stats by including 19-year-old gangbangers as "children" who are victims of gun violence, and by classifying a shooting that took place near an elementary school at 2 am as a "school shooting."

But this latest video takes the Democrats' lies to a whole new, and dangerous, level.

BREAKING - A woman is going viral after exposing the FBI under Biden hid that armed civilians stopped nearly half of all criminal shooters in 2024.



“Armed citizens stopped 48% of all shooters last year, but the FBI lied about those numbers. They recorded none. Zero percent.” pic.twitter.com/tHDyGOUQbM — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 17, 2025

"This is fricking huge," the woman said. "Armed citizens stopped 48 percent of all criminal shooters last year, and the FBI was just caught massively lying about those numbers in their public reports."

"They recorded, get this, none of them. Zero percent," she said. "Now you and I and everyone else have seen those local heroes on social media, but rarely do we ever see those stories on mainstream media."

"Well, the script is about to flip," she continued, "because a new study by the Crime Prevention Research Center reveals that armed civilians stopped over one-third of active criminal shooters between 2014 and 2024. Nearly ten times higher than the FBI's reported 3.7 percent average."

"With even more Americans getting armed post-2020, just last year alone in 2024, civilians stopped half of all criminal shooters," she said. "And as I just stated, the FBI recorded zero of them."

"How is this possible? While digging for the study, researchers found that police were often falsely credited instead of the armed civilian, which is a recording pattern that clearly increased over the last ten years," she said. "But now this begs the question, why would they work so hard to hide the significant benefits of an armed public?"

We all know why. It doesn't fit their anti-gun agenda.

