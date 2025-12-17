'Avner's Is Closed': Jewish Bagel Shop Shutters Doors Thanks to Ongoing Threats, Antisemitism

In the wake of the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, a Jewish bakery in the Australian city has decided to close its doors, citing ongoing antisemitic threats and the government's unwillingness and inability to protect Jews in the country.

Celebrity chef Ed Halmagyi opened Avner's, a bagel shop, in late. In an article from Baking Business, Halmagyi said the shop was meant to develop a "sense of community."

“I love the creativity of it, I love the process of it, and I love the outcome. But I think for me, the very first thing that it gave me was a sense of connection to other people, it was the environment of the workplace itself,” Halmagyi said. To open Avner's, he stepped down from his job at Better Homes and Gardens.

Despite Halmagyi's vision and dreams, the reality of antisemitism and its rise in Western nations following the October 7, 2023 terror attacks proved too much for the bagel shop. Halmagyi announced Avner's is closing due to safety concerns.

The bagel shop ran by Jewish celebrity chef Ed Halmagyi will shut down after “two years of near constant antisemitic harassment” and the horrific Bondi shooting.https://t.co/9SujM5e0ds — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 17, 2025

Here's more:

The bagel shop run by Jewish celebrity chef Ed Halmagyi will shut down after “two years of near constant antisemitic harassment” in the wake of the Bondi terror attack. Mr Halmagyi sent a note to patrons and has it on the front of his store alerting them of the decision after two gunmen shot at a Channukah event at Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing 15 victims and injuring another 40. The massacre marks the largest mass shooting in Australia since Port Arthur and the largest killing of Jews since the October 7 attacks. Mr Halmagyi told patrons his Surry Hills bagel shop Avner’s would be permanently shutting up shop in a flier stuck to the store front.

Here's that flyer on the door.

#Australia: A Jewish bakery in Sydney, Avner's, has announced that it is closing: "After two years of almost ceaseless antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and intimidation", the Hanukkah Massacre on Bondi Beach has made it clear the safety risk is just too great. pic.twitter.com/jTEzyb3c2t — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) December 17, 2025

It reads:

The world has changed. Our world has changed. In the wake of the pogrom at Bondi, one thing has become clear — it is no longer possible to make outwardly, publicly, proudly Jewish places and events safe in Australia. After two years of almost ceaseless antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and intimidation directed at our little bakery, we have to be realistic about the threats that exist going forwards [sic]. Those concerns are now clearly more pressing and more serious. Even in the wake of this terrorist incident, threats have continued. As an open and very public business that operates at all hours, we are unable to ensure the safety of our staff, our customers, our families. And so we have made the only decision available, one that truly breaks our hearts. AVNER'S IS CLOSED. We are so grateful to everyone with whom we have been able to form a community, and for the love we have been given. Toda raba Ed and the Avner's team

This should not be tolerated. But as Australian authorities have proven, they — like their U.K. brethren — would rather target guns and let Jewish businesses close thanks to threats than remove Islamists from their countries.

Doesn't Australia have any qualms about being like 1930s Germany? — PalestinianMeantJewish🎗️🇮🇱🎗️ (@ItsIsraelVsEvil) December 17, 2025

No, no, no. Only America electing Donald Trump is like 1930s Germany.

No! So, so sorry that it has become necessary for you to close your doors. Please know that the majority of Australians are heartbroken by what has happened to you and your beautiful community. God bless you. — queenXVoltz (@queenXvoltz) December 17, 2025

Those Australians need to vote for better politicians to stop stuff like this from happening.

Australia is no longer safe for Jews. Isn't it curious that the three countries with the same King are no longer safe for Jews? — FelineMusk 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🎗️ (@Feline_Musk_) December 17, 2025

So very curious.

Yeah, what the gov, police should be focused on, sustained threats and intimidation to a minority. But they didn't they still aren't. — JonnyD9905 (@D9905Jonny) December 17, 2025

Because they believe "anti-Muslim hostility" is a bigger crime than threatening a Jewish bakery.

Yup, no antisemitism problem in Australia for the last 2 years... https://t.co/83SecxXfiZ — Julia Mor (@jshnaymor) December 17, 2025

Nope, not at all.

The only question is, how soon will someone accuse Halmagyi of being "racist" or "Islamophobic"?

Most of the antisemitism came from Islamists and Palestinians, but let's all redouble our effort to combat Islamophobia... https://t.co/hdQFNefRSD — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 17, 2025

They're the real victims, after all. Just ask Sadiq Khan.

