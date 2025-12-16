The U.S. Just Conducted Another Lethal Kinetic Strike on Narco Boats

Yesterday, the Joint Task Force Southern Spear, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, carried out another strike on three narco-terrorist vessels in the Eastern Pacific.

On Dec. 15, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known… pic.twitter.com/IQfCVvUpau — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) December 16, 2025

A total of eight narco-terrorists were killed in the strikes, three in the first vessel and two on the second and third ones.

Here's more from The New York Post:

The U.S. military struck three boats it suspected of carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific on Monday, killing eight people, the U.S. Southern Command announced. The strikes, which the military said were carried out in international waters on what it deemed “designated terrorist organizations,” brought the number killed to at least 95 since the Trump administration’s contentious military campaign against such vessels began in September. The attacks, which also have been carried out around the Caribbean Sea, have drawn outrage from legal experts and some members of Congress, who say the killing of unarmed civilians breaches the laws of war. The military said the eight killed on Monday were all male and included three people each in two of the boats and two in the remaining boat. The three strikes brought the number of attacks on boats to 25. It was one of the deadliest days of the military campaign.

This strike brings the number of vessels destroyed to at least 26, and the number of narco-terrorists killed to at least 95.

Total dead now stands at 95 starting from the first strike on Sept. 2, 2025. https://t.co/FQrB3KO66n — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) December 16, 2025

They are not members of the military and are not subject to the rule of war. They are classified as terrorists by the government and are more akin to pirates than soldiers.

We have stopped 94% of all drugs coming to the U.S. by boat.



We’re clearly motivated to tie up the other 6% as well.



Not a step back. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) December 16, 2025

The Trump administration has classified these drug traffickers as terrorists and yesterday declared fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

You’d think they’d get the message…. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) December 16, 2025

They have not gotten the message. The lethal kinetic strikes will continue until the drug running stops.

