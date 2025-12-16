VIP
Australia Is What Happens When You Disarm Your Citizens
The U.S. Just Conducted Another Lethal Kinetic Strike on Narco Boats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 16, 2025 7:15 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, the Joint Task Force Southern Spear, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, carried out another strike on three narco-terrorist vessels in the Eastern Pacific.

A total of eight narco-terrorists were killed in the strikes, three in the first vessel and two on the second and third ones.

Here's more from The New York Post:

The U.S. military struck three boats it suspected of carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific on Monday, killing eight people, the U.S. Southern Command announced.

The strikes, which the military said were carried out in international waters on what it deemed “designated terrorist organizations,” brought the number killed to at least 95 since the Trump administration’s contentious military campaign against such vessels began in September. The attacks, which also have been carried out around the Caribbean Sea, have drawn outrage from legal experts and some members of Congress, who say the killing of unarmed civilians breaches the laws of war.

The military said the eight killed on Monday were all male and included three people each in two of the boats and two in the remaining boat. The three strikes brought the number of attacks on boats to 25. It was one of the deadliest days of the military campaign.

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Related:

CARTELS FENTANYL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

This strike brings the number of vessels destroyed to at least 26, and the number of narco-terrorists killed to at least 95.

They are not members of the military and are not subject to the rule of war. They are classified as terrorists by the government and are more akin to pirates than soldiers.

The Trump administration has classified these drug traffickers as terrorists and yesterday declared fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

They have not gotten the message. The lethal kinetic strikes will continue until the drug running stops.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Advertisement