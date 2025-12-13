Majority Rule Built This Republic—The Filibuster Is Unraveling It
Duke Law Just Hired an Anti-Gun Lawyer to Run...What?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 13, 2025 9:00 AM
Democrats will never stop gunning for the Second Amendment. No pun intended, of course. It is the glue that holds the Constitution and our Republic together; it's the last line of defense between us and tyranny.

Democrats know this, which is why they'll keep pushing until they abolish the Second Amendment and take our guns. That day is, of course, the 12th of Never, but only because gun owners refuse to bend the knee. That being said, constant vigilance is necessary to beat back the attacks on the Second Amendment.

And now Duke Law is making more moves, hiring an anti-gun lawyer as its new executive director.

Duke Law's Center for Firearms Law announced the hiring of Hayley Lawrence in a post on X.

Here's more:

Hayley joins the Center from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s Washington, DC office, where she has been a member of the firm’s litigation and white-collar defense practice groups.  Hayley specialized in matters relating to national security law, international trade, and anti-money laundering policy.  Her pro bono practice focused on representing individuals in criminal justice matters and working with groups like Brady, Giffords, and Everytown to promote gun safety policies as amici before the federal courts of appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

To date, Hayley’s academic publications examine the intersection of gender studies and constitutional law, with a focus on the Second Amendment and voting rights law.

FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN OWNERS GUNS SECOND AMENDMENT

People are not happy about this. At all.

That is not at all balanced.

Others noted Duke shut down comments. How very brave of them.

Not a single person.

It's incredibly suspect.

Duke Law's definition of "balance" is two men and two women who agree guns are bad.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

