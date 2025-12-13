Duke Law Just Hired an Anti-Gun Lawyer to Run...What?

Democrats will never stop gunning for the Second Amendment. No pun intended, of course. It is the glue that holds the Constitution and our Republic together; it's the last line of defense between us and tyranny.

Democrats know this, which is why they'll keep pushing until they abolish the Second Amendment and take our guns. That day is, of course, the 12th of Never, but only because gun owners refuse to bend the knee. That being said, constant vigilance is necessary to beat back the attacks on the Second Amendment.

And now Duke Law is making more moves, hiring an anti-gun lawyer as its new executive director.

Duke Law fully takes the mask off and hires a lawyer that worked for gun control groups as its new executive director https://t.co/gVm4xaqyiQ pic.twitter.com/WuNuNzaui1 — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) December 11, 2025

Duke Law's Center for Firearms Law announced the hiring of Hayley Lawrence in a post on X.

Announcing the Center’s New Executive Director https://t.co/wkg9Sac2gR — Duke Center for Firearms Law (@DukeFirearmsLaw) December 11, 2025

Here's more:

Hayley joins the Center from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s Washington, DC office, where she has been a member of the firm’s litigation and white-collar defense practice groups. Hayley specialized in matters relating to national security law, international trade, and anti-money laundering policy. Her pro bono practice focused on representing individuals in criminal justice matters and working with groups like Brady, Giffords, and Everytown to promote gun safety policies as amici before the federal courts of appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. To date, Hayley’s academic publications examine the intersection of gender studies and constitutional law, with a focus on the Second Amendment and voting rights law.

People are not happy about this. At all.

Meanwhile they literally just hired a lawyer who's done amicus briefs for Brady, Giffords, and Everytown. Balanced, my foot. https://t.co/zZ4e8eFViy pic.twitter.com/g5wyk7KerB — Hannah Hill (@hannahhill_sc) December 11, 2025

That is not at all balanced.

"Dedicated to supporting reliable & balanced scholarship on issues surrounding firearms law & the Second Amendment."



Proceeds to appoint a new Executive Director who has worked for Giffords, Brady and Everytown. https://t.co/b9iFRarw7l pic.twitter.com/gHM9P9q0r1 — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) December 11, 2025

Others noted Duke shut down comments. How very brave of them.

Turning off comments is so academic of you. Cowards. Being supportive of unconstitutional legislation is a look, but not a good one. No one should fund their children’s indoctrination at Duke. https://t.co/zMRYD0wUH7 — Dana Witten (@DanaWitten) December 11, 2025

Not a single person.

Hiring a gun control advocate to lead an academic gun law program while claiming "reliable and balanced scholarship on [...] the Second Amendment" seems... suspect. https://t.co/d6yJGukWpC pic.twitter.com/olp0rZ02tN — Lucian Argues 🟧 (see bio) (@LucianArgues) December 12, 2025

It's incredibly suspect.

What balance is in this decision?? You aren’t even trying to see any side beyond your agenda. https://t.co/VItcy9KKB3 — Senex (@glennimages) December 11, 2025

Duke Law's definition of "balance" is two men and two women who agree guns are bad.

