Tipsheet

Wisconsin Gubernatorial Mandela Barnes Just Lost a Key Endorsement

Amy Curtis
December 12, 2025 9:30 AM
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File

Wisconsin Democrat Mandela Barnes announced his campaign for governor earlier this month, despite warnings against it from both the Milwaukee Courier and The New York Times. Barnes is considered the frontrunner, largely from name recognition — he was Tony Evers' Lt. Governor during his first term and lost a Senate bid to Ron Johnson in 2022. But it's clear Democrats don't think he can win, and rightly so: Barnes is a far-Left radical who supports cashless bail, abolishing ICE, and defunding the police. Even Barnes knows this, as his campaign rhetoric has suddenly turned more moderate on those hot-button issues.

And now we learned Barnes lost a key endorsement from the state's largest public employee union.

Sara Rodriguez is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin.

Here's more from Rodriguez's campaign website:

In a major development in the 2026 governor’s race, AFSCME Wisconsin — representing thousands of state, county, municipal, and frontline workers across Wisconsin — today announced its endorsement of Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez for Governor. This marks one of the most influential labor endorsements in the state and a clear signal that working people see Rodriguez as the strongest candidate to win in November and fight for them in office.

“We are proud to stand with a leader who has spent her life on the front lines, both as a nurse and an elected official devoted to enacting laws that help working people thrive rather than serving the interests of politicians,” said AFSCME Wisconsin President Paul Spink. “As the people who make public services a reality for our communities, we are excited to endorse Sara Rodriguez for Governor and stand beside her in this critical race.”

Rodriguez embraced the endorsement.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL WISCONSIN

The union endorsement is key, as Democrats in the state try to overturn Act 10, the union-busting legislation passed by former Governor Scott Walker in 2011. They have long opposed the legislation, which made enrolling in public sector unions optional, among other things.

