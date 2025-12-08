Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Mandela Barnes Is Singing a Different Tune on ICE These Days

Last week, Wisconsin's former Lt. Governor and failed Senate candidate entered Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, joining an already crowded field of Democrats. The move came despite Democrats, including those at the Milwaukee Courier and The New York Times, cautioning Barnes against running. It was a clear indication they didn't think he could win the general election.

Advertisement

And they should be worried. Barnes is a far-Left radical running in a state that President Trump won in the last election. It appears Barnes and his campaign staff realized this, too, because he's now singing a different tune on ICE and deporting illegal immigrants.

"If we have people who are contributing to our society, doing the right thing...then we need a path to citizenship."



Dem candidate for gov Mandela Barnes on ICE operations and deportations: "If there are instances where there are violent criminals ... they should be deported." pic.twitter.com/Y2UKIGgaqL — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 7, 2025

As we reported last week, Barnes wants to give illegals in Wisconsin driver's licenses and in-state tuition rates. In a video about the issue, Barnes said it was part of making illegals part of our community.

"We need an immigration system that treats all people with dignity and respect," Barnes said, "a system that says no human being is illegal. In our states, we can start by making sure immigrants have access to driver's licenses and in-state college tuition because they, too, are part of the community."

Back during his failed Senate campaign, Barnes tried something similar, distancing himself from his radical positions on ICE and police. Even CNN called him out for it, writing:

Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE, according to a review by CNN’s KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues. “Look, we knew the other side would make up lies about me to scare you. Now they’re claiming I want to defund the police and abolish ICE. That’s a lie,” says Barnes to the camera in a recent 30-second television ad called “Truth.” But a CNN KFile review of Barnes’ social media activity and public comments he made in interview appearances reveal a different and more nuanced picture in which Barnes often signaled his support for such positions. In multiple posts from 2018 uncovered by CNN, Barnes liked tweets that criticized the immigration agency and called to abolish them. He told a group that supported abolishing the institution in 2019 that the “wrong ICE” was melting and attended one of their “Abolish ICE” local rallies.

Advertisement

And here's visual proof of Barnes' position on the issue.

“After polling and focus groups my campaign consultants told me to change my answer for the election” https://t.co/WgWE00T9i6 pic.twitter.com/8VRTkjTvlw — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) December 7, 2025

It appears Barnes has scrubbed any mention of abolishing ICE from his X account (although he's left up posts about abolishing the filibuster, in case you were wondering how he feels about that).

It would be nice for local media to ask Barnes about his views on ICE and if they've changed because he's got an election to win.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.