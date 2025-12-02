Failed Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes Enters Wisconsin Governor's Race

Back in October, Townhall reported that Democrats were sour on the prospect of former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes running to replace the state's outgoing Governor, Tony Evers.

Barnes stepped down as Evers's Lieutenant Governor to run a failed Senate race against Republican Ron Johnson, and both the Milwaukee Courier and The New York Times called on Barnes to stay out of the race. The Milwaukee Courier said Democrats "can't afford to lose" in 2026 and noted that Barnes ran behind Evers by 50,000 votes in that election. The New York Times also cited these electoral losses as a reason for Barnes to sit out 2026.

This morning, Barnes announced he is also running for Governor.

Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes on Tuesday, Dec. 2 officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor. https://t.co/gMrbUAGoye — FOX6 News (@fox6now) December 2, 2025

Here's more:

Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor. In Barnes' campaign launch video, he highlights his father's union background and attacks Trump, saying the Republican has focused on "distraction and chaos to avoid accountability." He says Trump is focusing on "lower taxes for billionaires, higher prices for working people."

Barnes is now the eighth Democrat to enter the race.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is officially a candidate for governor. Barnes entered the race Tuesday with a pledge to focus on affordability and standing up the chaos and damage being inflicted by the Trump administration. He becomes the 6th Democrat in the primary field. pic.twitter.com/Kd7yZ3fVUC — UpNorthNews (@UpNorthNewsWI) December 2, 2025

As this writer noted back in October, Barnes is a Leftist, a radical progressive cashless bail, gun control, and climate change legislation. He would be a disaster for Wisconsin.

Barnes joins fellow Democrats, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong, former Head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Missy Hughes, former State Rep. Brett Hulsey, state Senator Kelda Roys, Ryan Strnad, and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, in a crowded primary.

The primary is August 11, 2026, and the general election is November 3, 2026.

