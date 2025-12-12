VIP
Students Push New Gun Control Bill to Prevent Gun Theft
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network
House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos
There Sure are a Lot of Scammers In Black Lives Matter
These Democratic Senators Are About to Derail Another Trump Nomination
Whistleblower Sounds Alarm on Somali Scam in Another State
Children Forced to View Pornographic 'Art' in Class – ACLJ Files a Federal...
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights
Disgraced Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Begins Monday
Fleeing America
DOT Threatens to Pull $73M From NY After an Audit Reveals Over Half...
Democrats Demand Due Process for Narco-Traffickers—but Mock the Murder of Charlie Kirk
Patriot Blasts Somalis: 'We Don't Share an Allegiance Because I'm Black. I'm an...
Tipsheet

Guess Who Once Called for Strikes on Narco-Terrorists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 12, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

For the past several weeks, the Democrats have been attacking Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and President Trump over the strikes on narco-terrorist boats in the Caribbean. Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar announced he was filing articles of impeachment against Hegseth over the strikes, though they're unlikely to go anywhere.

Advertisement

But it seems there's always a post, and the Internet never fails to deliver. In this case, someone dug up a video from 1989 in which Joe Biden, then a Senator, said the U.S. should strike narco-terrorist boats.

"For the first time, we are fighting and losing the war on our own soil," Biden said. "Let's go after the drug lords where they live, with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco terrorists. And they must know it."

As we say around here, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes, they would. As we pointed out earlier, the reason ICE has the authority it does is courtesy Bill Clinton and the 1996 immigration bill he signed.

Without fail.

We won't get any think pieces about Joe Biden the "war criminal."

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CARTELS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN DEPARTMENT OF WAR

This is a fair point.

A big whoops.

The strikes on narco-terrorist boats in international waters are, of course, legal. The Trump administration has designated these drug runners as terrorists. Despite that, Congress seems determined to undermine the administration by demanding video of these strikes under threat of withholding funds, as was part of the $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed last night.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights Amy Curtis
Cry the Beloved Europe? Victor Davis Hanson
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network Jeff Charles
Whistleblower Sounds Alarm on Somali Scam in Another State Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement