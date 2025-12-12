Guess Who Once Called for Strikes on Narco-Terrorists

For the past several weeks, the Democrats have been attacking Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and President Trump over the strikes on narco-terrorist boats in the Caribbean. Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar announced he was filing articles of impeachment against Hegseth over the strikes, though they're unlikely to go anywhere.

But it seems there's always a post, and the Internet never fails to deliver. In this case, someone dug up a video from 1989 in which Joe Biden, then a Senator, said the U.S. should strike narco-terrorist boats.

Here's a blast from the past, 1989, Joe Biden saying the United States should strike narco boats!



Now, it's a war crime when Pete Hegseth does it.🤦😂 pic.twitter.com/8GhCOl0pJ8 — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) December 12, 2025

"For the first time, we are fighting and losing the war on our own soil," Biden said. "Let's go after the drug lords where they live, with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco terrorists. And they must know it."

As we say around here, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

80s democrats would be considered right wing extremists today. — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) December 12, 2025

Yes, they would. As we pointed out earlier, the reason ICE has the authority it does is courtesy Bill Clinton and the 1996 immigration bill he signed.

Every damn time. The Democrats prove their hypocrisy — CLM (@CindyLM1969) December 12, 2025

We won't get any think pieces about Joe Biden the "war criminal."

Even more than the hypocrisy of it all, the fact that here he is, a year after having to bow out of the 1988 Presidential race for blatant lies and plagiarism, giving what almost appears to be a presidential address - as a Senator?



Someone has been grooming this corrupt monkey… https://t.co/loAPPIgGYS — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 12, 2025

The strikes on narco-terrorist boats in international waters are, of course, legal. The Trump administration has designated these drug runners as terrorists. Despite that, Congress seems determined to undermine the administration by demanding video of these strikes under threat of withholding funds, as was part of the $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed last night.