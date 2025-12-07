This Media Outlet Just Sued the Pentagon Over its New Policy
Tipsheet

Democratic Lawmakers Big Mad That Trump Admin is Fighting NarcoTerrorists

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 07, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats are struggling to land an attack on President Donald Trump’s administration for destroying alleged narco-terrorists. 

The Trump administration has ordered multiple strikes on alleged drug boats. The Trump administration says these strikes have prevented the drugs from being smuggled into the country.

California Democrat lawmaker John Garamendi suggested that these boats might have been carrying suitcases instead of fentanyl. 

“There’s no public information that these boats are in fact carrying drugs," Garamendi told CNN. "You can see some packages in the boats, I don’t know maybe they’re suitcases.” 

However, a naval lawyer backs the strikes, Townhall reported. 


CNN’s Dana Bash: “You have seen the classified video of the this particular strike?” 

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL): “No, I’ve just seen what’s been available in the media.” 

The Trump administration says that illegal, laced drugs killed about 300,000 Americans last year. 

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth backs the strikes. 

Other lawmakers also supported the strikes. 

