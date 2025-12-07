Democratic Lawmakers Big Mad That Trump Admin is Fighting NarcoTerrorists

Democrats are struggling to land an attack on President Donald Trump’s administration for destroying alleged narco-terrorists.

The Trump administration has ordered multiple strikes on alleged drug boats. The Trump administration says these strikes have prevented the drugs from being smuggled into the country.

Advertisement

California Democrat lawmaker John Garamendi suggested that these boats might have been carrying suitcases instead of fentanyl.

“There’s no public information that these boats are in fact carrying drugs," Garamendi told CNN. "You can see some packages in the boats, I don’t know maybe they’re suitcases.”

California Democrat John Garamendi defending narco-terrorists:



“There’s no public information that these boats are in fact carrying drugs. You can see some packages in the boats, I don’t know maybe they’re suitcases.”



🤡 pic.twitter.com/kxQkldo6H8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2025

However, a naval lawyer backs the strikes, Townhall reported.

I've taught the Laws of Armed Conflict to U.S. and mult. allied troops. It's comical to have online experts inform me:



The Laws of War do not apply to killing terrorists because Congress didn't declare war

WRONG

You can't make a 2nd strike at a boat you're sinking because there… pic.twitter.com/U7Nsi65oi9 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2025





Oops. Even ABC News had to admit it…the narcos who survived the first drone strike weren’t running. They literally climbed back on the boat to save the drugs. Sorry, Lefties, but we got receipts 👇

pic.twitter.com/EiExYJjbHS — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) December 4, 2025

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) claimed she had seen the “double tap” U.S. military strike video and labeled it “very disturbing” — only to later state that she has NOT actually seen the *classified* footage of the September strike on the narco boat.



CNN’s Dana Bash: “You have seen… pic.twitter.com/wh2gMsRJYC — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 7, 2025

CNN’s Dana Bash: “You have seen the classified video of the this particular strike?”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL): “No, I’ve just seen what’s been available in the media.”

Apparently the entire mainstream media and Democrats are all worked up today over the death of two narco terrorist “fisherman” from a second strike on their drug boat.



Meanwhile in San Francisco ALONE two people die EVERY SINGLE DAY from drug overdoses… and have for YEARS… — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) December 2, 2025

The Trump administration says that illegal, laced drugs killed about 300,000 Americans last year.

REPORTER: "Mr. President, with the boat strikes, if it is found that survivors were actually killed while clinging on to that boat, should Secretary Hegseth, Admiral Bradley or others be punished?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I think you're going to find that this is war — that these… pic.twitter.com/H2iNOSR7qu — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 3, 2025

Advertisement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth backs the strikes.

As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.



As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 28, 2025

Other lawmakers also supported the strikes.

Illegal drugs kill HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of Americans every single year.



We should KILL EVERY DAMN ONE of these Narco TERRORISTS. pic.twitter.com/ovB10Eahze — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) December 6, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!