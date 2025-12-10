One Student Killed, Another Critically Injured in Shooting at Kentucky State University

One student is dead and another critically injured following a shooting at Kentucky State University yesterday afternoon. According to Frankfort Police, a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting was reported.

Advertisement

Kentucky State University shooting leaves multiple injured, suspect in custody: cops https://t.co/D6rluFjcFS pic.twitter.com/2H92TKPhaz — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2025

Here's more:

A shooter at Kentucky State University gunned down one student and left another in critical condition before the suspect was quickly nabbed by cops responding to calls of an “active aggressor” Tuesday afternoon. The Frankfort Police Department said it was on campus by 3:35 p.m., just four minutes after receiving reports of the shooting. By the time they arrived, KSU police had already arrested the suspect, the department’s assistant chief of police Scott Tracy said at a press conference Tuesday evening. In an update shared at 4:35 p.m., the department confirmed that one of the injured victims died while the other was hospitalized “in stable but critical condition,” according to a Facebook post. The two victims were both KSU students, Tracy said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the shooting was "not a random incident" and not a mass shooting.

The shooting that took place today at Kentucky State University appears to be an isolated incident - not a mass shooting. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no ongoing threat. Two individuals were critically injured, and I am sad to share that one has now passed away.1/2 pic.twitter.com/4G1BgJNVQj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

"Today, there was a shooting on the campus of Kentucky State University," Beshear said. "Two individuals were critically injured and, sadly, at least one of them, I don't think, is going to make it. This was not a mass shooting or a random incident, based on what I've been told, and the shooter is already in custody. That means that while this was scary, there is no ongoing threat and I believe our families are safe."

He also called for prayers for the victims and the community.

Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Let's please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students. Let’s also pray for a world where these things don’t happen. Thank you to our brave law enforcement who acted quickly to protect our people. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

"But please pray. Pray for those that have been injured, please pray for these Kentucky State University students that, again, might be rightfully scared. Pray for a world where these things don't happen, and I'll keep trying to build a Kentucky that we don't see arguments ended in violence."

That last statement seems to at least hint at a motive in the shooting, although officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Jacob Led Bard in conjunction with the shooting.

Advertisement

Jacob Led Bard-48 is the suspected sh00ter at Kentucky State University.



It is being reported that he was from Evansville, IN.



Evansville to Frankfort is about 175 miles away.



KSU stated it was near Whitney M. Young Hall residence hall.



1 student dæd, 1 is critically injured. pic.twitter.com/DwvXbVZwfY — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) December 10, 2025

The office of Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson confirmed the suspect's identity and that he was from Evansville, Indiana. It also said Bard was booked in the Franklin County Regional Jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

Kentucky State University President Koffi C. Akakpo called the shooting a "senseless tragedy," according to The New York Times. In a news conference, Akakpo said, "As a parent I cannot imagine receiving the call I placed today to the parents."

It was finals week at the university, and all exams, activities, and classes have been suspended for the remainder of the week.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!