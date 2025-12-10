VIP
We Conservatives Need to – and Can - Conquer the Culture
Trump Will Return to Vintage Campaign Mode Next Year to Tout His Economic...
An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What...
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable...
Joy Reid Said What Now About Merrick Garland...and It Wasn't Insane
Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That...
Guess Who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden Says the Real Victims of Violent Cr...
Turns Out Hamas Hid Tons of Infant Formula, Nutritional Shakes to Smear Israel
Did Mamdani's Team Deliberately Misspell the Names of Controversial Transition Team Picks?
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Suit Against Loudoun County Public Schools
Vanguard Isn’t a Christian University
We Have One Person to Blame for Losing Miami
Democrat Wins Miami Mayoral Race for the First Time in Three Decades
The Terrorists, the Magazine, and the Manufactured Lies of Tehran
Tipsheet

One Student Killed, Another Critically Injured in Shooting at Kentucky State University

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 7:25 AM
Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP

One student is dead and another critically injured following a shooting at Kentucky State University yesterday afternoon. According to Frankfort Police, a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting was reported.

Advertisement

Here's more:

A shooter at Kentucky State University gunned down one student and left another in critical condition before the suspect was quickly nabbed by cops responding to calls of an “active aggressor” Tuesday afternoon.

The Frankfort Police Department said it was on campus by 3:35 p.m., just four minutes after receiving reports of the shooting. By the time they arrived, KSU police had already arrested the suspect, the department’s assistant chief of police Scott Tracy said at a press conference Tuesday evening.

In an update shared at 4:35 p.m., the department confirmed that one of the injured victims died while the other was hospitalized “in stable but critical condition,” according to a Facebook post.

The two victims were both KSU students, Tracy said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the shooting was "not a random incident" and not a mass shooting.

Recommended

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CAMPUS CARRY CRIME GUN VIOLENCE KENTUCKY MENTAL HEALTH

"Today, there was a shooting on the campus of Kentucky State University," Beshear said. "Two individuals were critically injured and, sadly, at least one of them, I don't think, is going to make it. This was not a mass shooting or a random incident, based on what I've been told, and the shooter is already in custody. That means that while this was scary, there is no ongoing threat and I believe our families are safe."

He also called for prayers for the victims and the community.

"But please pray. Pray for those that have been injured, please pray for these Kentucky State University students that, again, might be rightfully scared. Pray for a world where these things don't happen, and I'll keep trying to build a Kentucky that we don't see arguments ended in violence."

That last statement seems to at least hint at a motive in the shooting, although officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Jacob Led Bard in conjunction with the shooting.

Advertisement

The office of Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson confirmed the suspect's identity and that he was from Evansville, Indiana. It also said Bard was booked in the Franklin County Regional Jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

Kentucky State University President Koffi C. Akakpo called the shooting a "senseless tragedy," according to The New York Times. In a news conference, Akakpo said, "As a parent I cannot imagine receiving the call I placed today to the parents."

It was finals week at the university, and all exams, activities, and classes have been suspended for the remainder of the week.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Guess Who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden Says the Real Victims of Violent Crime Are Amy Curtis
Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That We Can All Get Behind Amy Curtis
We Have One Person to Blame for Losing Miami Matt Sharpsteen
Turns Out Hamas Hid Tons of Infant Formula, Nutritional Shakes to Smear Israel Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable Line on Inflation Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Advertisement