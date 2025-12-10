The Last Decent Democrat? John Fetterman Scolds His Side for Vile Attacks on Erika Kirk

The Left has a strange obsession with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, and their belief that she's just not grieving appropriately enough for them.

Of course, it's a no-win situation. The Left will attack Erika for going out in public and smiling, but they would also attack her if she retreated to her home with her kids or spent all her time crying. They're not the party of empathy, by any stretch of the imagination.

A couple of days ago, the Left's latest AWFL influencer, podcaster Jennifer Welch, attacked Erika as a "grifter...just like her unrepentant racist, homophobic husband was" and said Erika "should be kicked to the curb."

But, for as rotten as Welch is, John Fetterman remains the last decent Democrat, once again chastising his own side for their treatment of Erika.

It’s gross and dehumanizing to attack a widow with young children after just witnessing his public assassination.



It shouldn’t be controversial to put our political views aside and extend the grace for a deeply traumatized family to grieve. pic.twitter.com/n7cqaOqbJz — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 9, 2025

He specifically included a screenshot of a Fox News article covering Welch, so this was a direct shot at the nasty podcaster.

Well said, John. Unfortunately that's your party. I think you're a decent guy, you should come over to the GOP. You'd be welcomed with open arms. — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) December 10, 2025

The Democrats are poised to primary Fetterman, so they clearly don't want a decent guy like him on their side, even if he votes with them 99 percent of the time.

You seem to be the only reasonable voice on your side of the political aisle. I genuinely apologize for some of my previous comments toward you. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) December 10, 2025

This writer wasn't a fan of Fetterman, and while the policy disagreements remain, she now has respect for him.

Anybody questioning someone else’s grief is a soulless ghoul. https://t.co/ZA8mBaCwjD — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) December 10, 2025

There is no "right" or "wrong" way to grieve. Everyone walks that path differently, and short of self-destructive behavior, no one else has the right to question or direct someone else who is mourning.

Even Sam Stein of the Bulwark is disgusted by Welch's attacks.

hard agree. i find this erika kirk stuff exceptionally off putting and weird. https://t.co/wirRCPU6VU — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 10, 2025

Calling it "off-putting" and "weird" is an understatement.

