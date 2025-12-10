We've Seized a Venezuelan Oil Tanker
Jasmine Crockett Really Thinks She Can Mamdani Her Way Into the Senate
DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Administration Demands Answers From Woke Climate-Activist Insu...
Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot!'
VIP
Foreign Flags on US Soil: Vermont School Raises Somali Flag in Solidarity
Trump Exposing Somali Fraud and Illegal Immigration Deemed 'Authoritarian' by Somali Democ...
Jim Acosta Claims President Trump Is Growing Tired...There's Just One Problem
The Fed's Decision Is Here
What Tim Walz Told Gavin Newsom Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Trump Boasts Wage Gains, Cheaper Groceries, and Falling Gas Prices at Pennsylvania Rally
What Do We Do About China?
Ex-Compton Official Admits to Paying Bribes for Marijuana Permit Votes, Committing Tax Eva...
Tipsheet

The Last Decent Democrat? John Fetterman Scolds His Side for Vile Attacks on Erika Kirk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Left has a strange obsession with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, and their belief that she's just not grieving appropriately enough for them.

Of course, it's a no-win situation. The Left will attack Erika for going out in public and smiling, but they would also attack her if she retreated to her home with her kids or spent all her time crying. They're not the party of empathy, by any stretch of the imagination.

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, the Left's latest AWFL influencer, podcaster Jennifer Welch, attacked Erika as a "grifter...just like her unrepentant racist, homophobic husband was" and said Erika "should be kicked to the curb."

But, for as rotten as Welch is, John Fetterman remains the last decent Democrat, once again chastising his own side for their treatment of Erika.

He specifically included a screenshot of a Fox News article covering Welch, so this was a direct shot at the nasty podcaster.

The Democrats are poised to primary Fetterman, so they clearly don't want a decent guy like him on their side, even if he votes with them 99 percent of the time.

Recommended

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE JOHN FETTERMAN MENTAL HEALTH

This writer wasn't a fan of Fetterman, and while the policy disagreements remain, she now has respect for him.

There is no "right" or "wrong" way to grieve. Everyone walks that path differently, and short of self-destructive behavior, no one else has the right to question or direct someone else who is mourning.

Even Sam Stein of the Bulwark is disgusted by Welch's attacks.

Calling it "off-putting" and "weird" is an understatement.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
We've Seized a Venezuelan Oil Tanker Matt Vespa
The Fed's Decision Is Here Dmitri Bolt
Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot!' Ann Coulter
What Tim Walz Told Gavin Newsom Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Dmitri Bolt
Vice President Vance Has Found a Narrow Exception to the First Amendment That We Can All Get Behind Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Advertisement