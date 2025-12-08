Progressive Podcaster Takes Cheap Shots at Erika Kirk in Unhinged Rant

Progressive podcaster and boxed wine aficionado Jennifer Welch went on an unhinged tirade against Erika Kirk, wife of deceased Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Welch labeled Erika Kirk as a “grifter” and slammed her for her comments about women who supported New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Welch characterized Kirk’s comments as “an attack on poor people” because she argued that they want to rely on the government rather than husbands.

“And the racist connotations in that, considering she’s abundantly aware of the…poverty that black and brown women stick off the charts more so than white women,” Welch said. “This is an intentional attack on poor women and and this is a dehumanization all done in the name of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which is the exact opposite of what the central character of the faith of Christianity preached against.

The podcaster stated that Kirk’s comments were an “intentional weaponization of her gender and her faith” and that “she is a grifter.”

“Just look at the costume changes…look at the affect and how she does that,” Welch continued. “It’s wild. This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant racist, homophobic husband was.”

🚨Boxed wine connoisseur Jennifer Welch slams Erika Kirk for an "intentional attack on poor women" and the "intentional weaponization of her gender."



"She is a grifter, and just look at the costume changes." pic.twitter.com/ABAQdD23zS — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 8, 2025

Kirk made the comments at the New York Times DealBook Summit. She argued that many of the women who supported Mamdani are “career-driven” and “almost look to the government as a form of replacement” for family — especially men.

She also said she hopes young women “don’t look to the government as a means to delay having a family or marriage” and urged them to be “united with a husband” and to build families.

Welch previously attacked Kirk when she hugged Vice President JD Vance and claimed it was an inappropriate “intimate moment.”

This type of unhinged reaction is how Welch has managed to become a darling in progressive circles. Instead of trying to refute Kirk’s arguments, she just called her a racist and a grifter. All this just because Kirk urged women to get married and have children — which is not exactly an unpopular sentiment even among those who vote Democrat. It’s like complaining about someone urging people to help old ladies cross the street.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Welch is what happens when you mix gallons of Franzia, bad plastic surgery, a hateful spirit, and a microphone.