BLM Activists Ask City Officials for Police to Stop Killing Violent Individuals
Tipsheet

Classroom Segregation Is Back, This Time Enforced by a 'Gender-Nonbinary' Activist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 09, 2025 10:35 AM
AP Photo/Marc Levy

The Left has said for years that education is a right, and one that must be provided by the government. They don't allow parents to exercise that right by taking tax dollars to put their children in private schools, of course, because that would be "unfair" and "harm public schools."

But when the Left says something is a "right," what they really mean is "we want government to control it, so we can use it as a cudgel against our political opponents." We need no more proof of this than the way they acted during COVID, when they said the unvaccinated should be denied healthcare, which was also a "right."

So it's not really a surprise that certain Leftists are moving to exclude certain students from their classrooms. Much like their hypocrisy on "rights," the Left is also hypocritical when it comes to what they do and don't classify as discrimination. 

In Tumwater, Washington, a "gender-nonbinary" teacher is refusing to educate the son of a conservative school board member over "safety concerns."

But it doesn't stop there. This teacher also wants the school to make a policy that will "help mitigate the placement of students in their class who come from families that do not support LGBTQIA+ identities."

Here's more:

By late spring, the conflict took a deeply personal turn for Director Casey Taylor. According to his wife, she had allegedly been told by their son’s principal that a 5th grade teacher did not want to have Taylor’s son placed in their class for the next school year.

Disturbed by what the Taylor’s viewed as blatant discrimination of their ten-year-old son, they withdrew him from Tumwater schools entirely for his well-being.

In August, Taylor filed a formal misconduct complaint against the teacher—TJ Thornton who goes by Mx. instead of Mr. or Ms., claims non-binary identity status, and uses they/them pronouns.

The district hired an outside firm to investigate the complaint.

During the investigation, it was revealed that yes, Thornton did indeed go to the principal with concerns about having Casey Taylor’s son in their class, citing fear for their personal safety.

This will become a legal test case and set a precedent for districts everywhere.

Yes, he is.

This, of course, is sarcasm, but that's exactly what the Left is going to argue on this.

Oh, no no no. That's not how this'll work. That's discrimination. This is (D)ifferent.

"We’ve gone from being a “live and let live” country to one where a single group believes they are entitled to some form of “royalty” status - exempt from normal day-to-day decency and responsibilities, and expecting ALL rights afforded to them PLUS specifically crafted rights for women, children, minorities, and the disabled. Unbelievable," Johnson wrote.

This isn't wrong.

Correct. This is just the next logical step.

All of this is correct.

This isn't possible for all parents. This writer works. Yes, she works remotely, but she couldn't dedicate the time to homeschooling her high school and middle school-aged sons. Public schools shouldn't be Leftist indoctrination centers and we need to push back against this nonsense.

