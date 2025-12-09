Hollywood’s Diversity Bubble Pops: Half of LGBTQ TV Characters Set to Disappear Next Year

According to a recent Gallup poll, just over nine percent of Americans identify as LGBTQ. That means out of 300 million Americans, roughly 30 million identify as something other than heterosexual.

Advertisement

Around 11 percent of television characters are LGBTQ, but the activist Left is warning there's going to be a sharp decline in that precious "representation" in the next television cycle.

BREAKING: Nearly half of “LGBTQ+” TV characters will disappear next season, according to a report. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 7, 2025

Here's more:

GLAAD’s “Where We Are On TV” report revealed that, though LGBTQ+ characters were up across scripted broadcast, cable and streaming programming last season, the future paints a far less rosy picture. According to the report, which tracked regular and recurring LGBTQ+ characters that appeared during the 2024-25 television season, queer characters increased across platforms by 4%, bringing the total to 489.

Of course, a lot of this is due to cancellations, which means Americans — including the ten percent who identify as LGBTQ+ — just aren't watching these shows.

🚨Report: Nearly half of “LGBTQ+” TV characters will disappear next season



Due to series cancellations, 61% of trans characters will also be absent from TV programming



Via: The Wrap pic.twitter.com/JuSYtoO77A — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 8, 2025

It also raises, yet again, the question of Hollywood's priorities.

So, if half of all LGBTQ+ characters are disappearing, what does that say about whether they were added in because they fit with the story or whether they were shoehorned into shows for political reasons? pic.twitter.com/u7w9mHQliQ — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 7, 2025

This is the crux of the issue. It seems showrunners and producers are more interested in taking beloved characters and turning them gay or adding superfluous gay characters for "diversity" sake than in creating authentic, real gay characters.

LGBTQ+ advocacy group complains that almost half of the queer characters on TV will be gone by next yearhttps://t.co/c8n4hfYt3E — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 8, 2025

Create better shows that people want to watch.

For people who may not understand how all this works, over the last decade, our tax dollars have been used to fund progressive Hollywood programming even though no one was watching the content.



Now that the USAID dollars have gone away, so will most of the woke programming. https://t.co/3A3vqPoduY — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) December 8, 2025

This is also a very interesting connection, and likely not coincidental.

The LGBTQA+ "movement", which was never organically popular to begin with, is running out of road. The Trump movement, which IS organically popular, is destroying the permission and incentive structures that held up the Western left-wing suppression and repression of culture. https://t.co/2UWs7PpBvY — Aric Domane (@AricDomane) December 8, 2025

This dovetails with the above connection to USAID. And, as this writer often says, politics is downstream of culture.

Advertisement

This stat means nothing.



About 1/3 of all shows end each year, either through cancellation or a planned final season.



And roughly 2/3 of all new shows get cancelled after or during their first season.



So in a world where basically every show, and definitely every new show, has… https://t.co/Uuc2GikuSi — Bloat McQueen (@BloatMcQueen) December 8, 2025

"So in a world where basically every show, and definitely every new show, has LGBTQ+ characters, of course you'd expect roughly half of those characters to disappear each year. That’s just how TV churn works," the user wrote.

This is correct. With the plethora of streaming content — much of it barely watchable — viewers have many choices, and shows that don't get eyeballs get canceled. It's a business decision. Not every studio or streaming service can afford to throw good money after bad like the major studios.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!