Tipsheet

Hollywood’s Diversity Bubble Pops: Half of LGBTQ TV Characters Set to Disappear Next Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 09, 2025 9:15 AM
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP File

According to a recent Gallup poll, just over nine percent of Americans identify as LGBTQ. That means out of 300 million Americans, roughly 30 million identify as something other than heterosexual.

Around 11 percent of television characters are LGBTQ, but the activist Left is warning there's going to be a sharp decline in that precious "representation" in the next television cycle.

Here's more:

GLAAD’s “Where We Are On TV” report revealed that, though LGBTQ+ characters were up across scripted broadcast, cable and streaming programming last season, the future paints a far less rosy picture. 

According to the report, which tracked regular and recurring LGBTQ+ characters that appeared during the 2024-25 television season, queer characters increased across platforms by 4%, bringing the total to 489.

Of course, a lot of this is due to cancellations, which means Americans — including the ten percent who identify as LGBTQ+ — just aren't watching these shows.

It also raises, yet again, the question of Hollywood's priorities. 

This is the crux of the issue. It seems showrunners and producers are more interested in taking beloved characters and turning them gay or adding superfluous gay characters for "diversity" sake than in creating authentic, real gay characters. 

Create better shows that people want to watch.

This is also a very interesting connection, and likely not coincidental.

This dovetails with the above connection to USAID. And, as this writer often says, politics is downstream of culture.

"So in a world where basically every show, and definitely every new show, has LGBTQ+ characters, of course you'd expect roughly half of those characters to disappear each year. That’s just how TV churn works," the user wrote.

This is correct. With the plethora of streaming content — much of it barely watchable — viewers have many choices, and shows that don't get eyeballs get canceled. It's a business decision. Not every studio or streaming service can afford to throw good money after bad like the major studios.

