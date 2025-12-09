Rosie O'Donnell's Terminal Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

If you live long enough, you'll live under presidents and presidencies you don't like. This writer lived through the Obama and Biden years as an adult, and her parents are die-hard Republicans — they both lived through Johnson, Carter, and Clinton, too.

We've all seen how much the Left hated Reagan and both the Bushes. We saw the accusations they hurled at John McCain and Mitt Romney when they ran for office. But the hatred and derangement the Left shows toward and about President Trump makes their attacks on other Republicans look positively quaint.

One of the people afflicted with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is Rosie O'Donnell. Her's is so bad that she talks to her therapist about it. That's not going well, either.

Rosie O’Donnell’s therapist told her to ‘detach’ from Trump for two days — she lasted only hours https://t.co/dVh6TnnVLC pic.twitter.com/Q7xmTYHFz0 — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2025

Here's more:

Rosie O’Donnell’s therapist urged her to “detach” from posting about President Trump for two days — but the comedian caved within hours and was back to bashing her longtime nemesis on social media. The former talk show host’s deranged “fixation” on the president was put on blast in a Washington Post piece profiling her new life in Ireland — a move she made just five days before Trump’s inauguration. In the article, O’Donnell — who regularly fires off anti-Trump posts on social media — recalled promising her shrink the day before Thanksgiving that she would stop talking and posting about the Republican president for two days, a vow that crumbled almost immediately.

O'Donnell even relocated to Ireland to get away from President Trump, but he clearly lives rent-free in her head. Frankly, it's a sad existence.

Damn TDS is real — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 7, 2025

Yes, it is.

Rosie O’Donnell is living proof that having a pile of money doesn't guarantee happiness even a little. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) December 7, 2025

Not even a little.

Her psychosis runs deep. You would think with all that money she would get proper therapy. — All the Internet (@AlltheInternet) December 7, 2025

She has to want to improve. She clearly doesn't.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real, clinical, widespread anxiety disorder. If most psychiatrists didn't have it themselves, it would be added to the DSM-6 https://t.co/SVHb4MAG2D — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 7, 2025

There was a study that showed something like half of Leftist women had at least one diagnosed mental illness, and it shows.

For people who claim to hate President Trump, Leftists like O'Donnell keep giving him tremendous power over their lives. O'Donnell has spent a decade obsessed with Trump, who, while he has poked fun at her at times, likely doesn't think about her much at all. O'Donnell's hatred of Trump doesn't hurt him; he doesn't even acknowledge it most of the time. It does, however, clearly impact her life. It makes no sense, but Leftists rarely do.

