Check Out Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'No Kings' Meltdown

When President Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Many questioned if Brown Jackson was qualified for the role, and that didn't seem to be Biden's priority — he picked her because she was a Black woman, and diversity was more important to him than competency.

Since her appointment and confirmation, Brown Jackson has shown repeatedly that she's out of her depth. She's written dissents with unprofessional, childish slag interjected into them. She's also been called out by fellow Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Sonia Sotomayor and admitted she "doesn't understand" a lot of the cases that come before the Supreme Court.

Now she's having meltdowns during oral arguments about President Trump.

Ketanji lost it today during oral arguments and went on a “No Kings” style rant about President Trump wanting to rule like a monarch, and how we should instead have many issues handled by “the experts and PhDs” like Dr. Fauci, Dr. “Rachel” Levine, and the gay bondage AIDS dude. pic.twitter.com/Z8qFZgZzsR — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) December 8, 2025

"Some issues, some matters, some areas should be handled in this way by non-partisan experts that Congress is saying that expertise matters with respect to aspects of the economy, and transportation, and the various independent agencies that we have," Brown Jackson said. "So having a president come in and fire all the scientists, and the doctors, and the economists, and the PhDs, and replacing them with loyalists and people who don't know anything is actually not in the best interests of the citizens of the United States."

These issues should not be in presidential control," Brown Jackson continued, "so can you speak to me about the danger of allowing in these various areas the president to actually control the transportation board, and potentially the federal reserve and all these other independent agencies. In these particular areas, we would like to have independence. We don't want the president controlling."

Brown Jackson — once again — also said she doesn't understand what's going on. "I guess what I don't understand from your overarching argument is why that determination of Congress, which makes perfect sense given its duty to protect the people of the United States, why that is subjugated to a concern about the president not being able to control everything," Brown Jackson said.

"I mean, I appreciate there's a conflict between the two, but one would think under our constitutional design, given the history of the monarchy and the concerns that the Framers had about a president controlling everything, that in the clash between those two — Congress's view, that we should be able to have independence with respect to certain issues should take precedence."

She is talking nonsense.



There must be a way for the public to affect “independent agencies” or we live in a BUREAUcracy, not a DEMOcracy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2025

We thought Brown Jackson liked democracy.

Jackson’s legal philosophy is incoherent, illogical, and based entirely on vibes and emotions. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) December 9, 2025

This is the woman who couldn't define what a woman is during her confirmation hearing. It's all vibes and emotions.

How is she a Supreme Court justice? — Kate (@kate_p45) December 8, 2025

Three words: diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The retort here is so blindingly obvious—if not the president, who are these “independent”and “nonpartisan” agencies accountable to?



Surely there has to be an accountability mechanism… I thought we cared about democracy. It’s just insultingly stupid. https://t.co/1BmcSi5J8O — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 8, 2025

Don't ask her hard questions.

This would be funny if not so terrifying. 👇



Ketanji isn’t even pretending to make a Constitutional argument. She basically declares that self-perpetuating government is superior to what we currently have, stated as a self-evident truth.



She also perverts the check and balance… https://t.co/Rom15XxTAa — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 8, 2025

"She also perverts the check and balance of the Executive Branch granted by the Constitution to Congress, specifically impeachment," he writes. "In her worldview, the courts must stop Trump from doing anything she doesn’t like. I say 'terrifying' because imagine if there were four more just like her on the Court? Or Democrats regain enough power someday to expand and pack SCOTUS with judges like her? It would be game, set, and match."

This is correct. Imagine a court of these "deep thinkers" and "independent jurists."

