Tipsheet

Check Out the Change HHS Made to This Biden Administration Official's Portrait

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 9:15 AM
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

When President Biden appointed Richard "Rachel" Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, Levin "made history" as the first transgender person to be confirmed to a Cabinet-Level position by the Senate. The media, of course, ran with that angle, along with the Biden administration's open tolerance and progressive stance.

That also meant they ignored reality: Levine is a man, and a man who potentially took a pretty high-ranking Cabinet position from a woman, mind you.

Now the Department of Health and Human Services is putting Levine's given name, Richard, under his official portrait.

"The priority is to ensure that the information presented internally and externally reflects gold-standard science," HHS said in a statement.

And there's photographic evidence of the change.

We thought Democrats wanted to follow the science, after all.

No, actually, it's not. This is a reflection of reality, which is none of those things.

Force people to pretend men can become women — not to mention forcing women to share private spaces and compete against men — is what's mean.

Levin is the man who called women "egg producers" during a visit to an Alaska gender clinic. He sees us as no different than broody hens, apparently.

What's more problematic than the gender issue is how Levin handled COVID during his tenure in Pennsylvania. Like many Democratic officials, he forced nursing homes to take COVID-positive patients, resulting in more deaths. And Levine knew this because he removed his mother from such a facility. He also ordered Pennsylvania residents to mask up in their own homes for Thanksgiving.

Those things alone were disqualifying, of course, but the Biden administration wanted to collect the "Trans Cabinet Member" merit badge and nominated Levine for HHS anyway.

