Trans Biden Official Endorses Group That Refers to Mothers As 'Egg Producers'

President Joe Biden's assistant secretary of health, a transgender woman, visited "inspiring" people at an Alaska gender clinic that refers to mothers as "egg producers."

You can't make this up.

Rachel Levine thanked the government-funded healthcare center for providing "lifesaving medical care" that focuses on mutilating and castrating people, especially minors, of the LGBTQ community.

Identity Alaska's clinic focuses on "sexual diversity," which includes promoting transgender ideology in K-12 schools.

"Identity's mission is to advance Alaska's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual, two-spirited + community through advocacy, education, health care, and connectivity," the center's website states.

The clinic works with other transgender organizations to promote alternatives to "gendered" language, such as "egg producer" and "carrier" in place of mother. They also encourage doctors to "assign" genders to babies instead of identifying their biological sex. The group also suggests teachers address children "without assuming that there are only two sexes and that everyone within a particular sex is the same."

Identity Alaska also recommends that men be referred to as "testicle-having people" or "those with testicles."

The majority of the clinic's guidance comes from "Gender Inclusive Biology,"— a module that seeks to "adapt existing biology" to grow a "gender-inclusive curriculum."

The so-called "biology" curriculum— designed specifically for science teachers—advises them to ask questions such as "How can we affirm our transgender and intersex students when we talk about X and Y chromosomes," and "How will students with same-sex parents interpret and internalize our lessons about meiosis and sexual reproduction?"

The transgender Biden official has been open about supporting indoctrinating children with the Left's woke agenda. Levine often visits and advocates for the progressive propaganda, claiming "gender-affirming care" is "lifesaving."

"You, the children that you serve, the young people that you serve, their families, and you all have support at the highest levels of the federal government," Levine said at an event in March, adding that Biden also supports the transgender movement.