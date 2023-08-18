The Proof the Media Say Doesn't Exist About Joe Biden
Biden's New Indo-Pacific Agreement With Japan and South Korea Left Out One Big...
America Is a Different Country Now
Young Girl in Texas Was Murdered Because of Biden's Border Crisis
Musician Oliver Anthony Asks His New Fans to Consider This After Mega Hit
CNN Is Triggered by ‘Riggers’ and Our Own Katie Pavlich Is Targeted by...
Is This 'Very Risky' Move by 'Big Short' Investor a Major Warning Sign...
An Inspirational Life
Leaked Debate Prep Instructs DeSantis to Take a 'Sledgehammer' to Rivals
Americans Want Schools to Teach Less About Gender Ideology, New Poll Shows
What Happened to a Homeowner Who Tried to Evict Squatters From His House...
America Needs Four More Years of Donald Trump
Ted Cruz Remains Committed to Putting Anheuser-Busch on Notice
Trump Ally Coordinating With Democrat to Attack DeSantis
Tipsheet

Trans Biden Official Endorses Group That Refers to Mothers As 'Egg Producers'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 18, 2023 6:45 PM
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden's assistant secretary of health, a transgender woman, visited "inspiring" people at an Alaska gender clinic that refers to mothers as "egg producers." 

You can't make this up. 

Rachel Levine thanked the government-funded healthcare center for providing "lifesaving medical care" that focuses on mutilating and castrating people, especially minors, of the LGBTQ community. 

Identity Alaska's clinic focuses on "sexual diversity," which includes promoting transgender ideology in K-12 schools. 

"Identity's mission is to advance Alaska's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual, two-spirited + community through advocacy, education, health care, and connectivity," the center's website states.

The clinic works with other transgender organizations to promote alternatives to "gendered" language, such as "egg producer" and "carrier" in place of mother. They also encourage doctors to "assign" genders to babies instead of identifying their biological sex. The group also suggests teachers address children "without assuming that there are only two sexes and that everyone within a particular sex is the same."

Identity Alaska also recommends that men be referred to as "testicle-having people" or "those with testicles."

The majority of the clinic's guidance comes from "Gender Inclusive Biology,"— a module that seeks to "adapt existing biology" to grow a "gender-inclusive curriculum."

Recommended

Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter's Tax Charges...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown

The so-called "biology" curriculum— designed specifically for science teachers—advises them to ask questions such as "How can we affirm our transgender and intersex students when we talk about X and Y chromosomes," and "How will students with same-sex parents interpret and internalize our lessons about meiosis and sexual reproduction?"

The transgender Biden official has been open about supporting indoctrinating children with the Left's woke agenda. Levine often visits and advocates for the progressive propaganda, claiming "gender-affirming care" is "lifesaving." 

"You, the children that you serve, the young people that you serve, their families, and you all have support at the highest levels of the federal government," Levine said at an event in March, adding that Biden also supports the transgender movement. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter's Tax Charges...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown
Big Government Has Come for This Small-Town Amish Farmer. Here's How He's Fighting Back. Mia Cathell
Karine Jean-Pierre Just Embarrassed the Biden White House Again Matt Vespa
The Proof the Media Say Doesn't Exist About Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
Musician Oliver Anthony Asks His New Fans to Consider This After Mega Hit Julio Rosas
Project Veritas Quickly Deletes This 'SOS' Message Posted on X Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter's Tax Charges...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown