Now Pennsylvania Wants Residents to Wear Masks Inside Their Homes This Thanksgiving Season

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 4:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Tuesday it wants state residents to wear masks in their homes if people who do not live with them are visiting during the Thanksgiving season.

The rule is part of new guidelines set forth by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, and echoed by Gov. Tom Wolf (D), in anticipation of people having family over for the holidays. The masks are required to worn indoors even if people are socially distant.

In addition to the mask-wearing, Pennsylvania is requiring those who are traveling from out of state must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering.

"If someone cannot get a test or chooses not to, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania," the new order says. "Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return to the commonwealth, or to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. This does NOT apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment."

