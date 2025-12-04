Here's a Great Rundown of the Lib Media's Coverage of the National Guard...
Elise Stefanik Drops the Hammer on Hochul As NY Prepares to Parole Yet Another Violent Murderer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 2:00 PM
The Democratic Party is kinder to criminals than it is to victims. Time and again, we see Democratic politicians and judges release dangerous and violent criminals despite repeated offenses, and always with predictable results. In Chicago, 26-year-old Bethany MaGee was set on fire by a career criminal with at least 50 prior arrests. In North Carolina, Decarlos Brown, Jr. stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death; he'd been arrested more than a dozen times. Logan Federico was murdered by Alexander Dickey, a man with 39 prior arrests. Courtney Boose of Indiana was arrested 99 times before he almost stabbed a man to death at a gas station.

Democrats will insist that jailing these thugs is not only ineffective, but racist. The opposite is true, of course, but you can't argue logic and reason with the insane. So Democrats will keep turning these monsters loose. In New York, the state is poised to let another violent murderer out on parole.

Chad Campbell was 14 when he raped and murdered his classmate Cindy Lewis, who was 15 years old. Campbell also stabbed to death 17-month-old Curtis Rizzo, the toddler whom Lewis was babysitting. Campbell was sentenced to 18 years to life for his crimes.

Elise Stefanik, who is running to replace Hochul in New York, wasted no time condemning the release of this violent murderer.

"Kathy Hochul owns this crime crisis in our state," Stefanik wrote.

NYC was a crime-ridden hellhole in the 1970s and 1980s. Rudy Giuliani cleaned it up, only for Democrats to come back and ruin it again.

We all know why. It's indefensible.

Excellent question.

No, no. They're (D)ifferent, you see.

The rest of us have to live among the criminals.

Some people do it to spite Trump and Republicans. Others do it because they genuinely believe being racist is worse than being dead.

