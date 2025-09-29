Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross Wrongly Identifies Victim of Violent Crime

Today, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing on Victims of Violent Crime to "examine violent crime in Charlotte, North Carolina and the surrounding areas looking at repeat offenders and lenient pretrial release policies and decisions among others."

Republicans planned to call several witnesses, including Mia Alderman, the grandmother of murder victim Mary Santina Collins, and Steve Federico, a resident of the Charlotte area and father of murder victim Logan Federico.

Logan Federico was a 22-year-old "aspiring teacher" who was killed in a home invasion on May 3, 2025 while she visited friends in Columbia, SC. As the New York Post reported at the time:

Suspect Alexander Dickey, a 30-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet, entered the home in the early morning, stole several credit and debit cards and fatally shot Logan in what Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook described as a “random” crime during a May 5 press conference. “The main cog in this whole problem was the processing system of a career criminal that eventually escalated to executing Logan Federico,” Logan’s father, Stephen Federico, told Fox News Digital. “And this wasn’t just a random go-in-and-shoot-somebody. This was a guy that was a career criminal. And that’s why I hate the word ‘random’ being used. He wasn’t a random criminal. He was a career criminal that came across my daughter… and literally stuck a gun in her rib cage and pulled the trigger, for absolutely no reason.”

The hearing came after 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was stabbed on Charlotte's public transport system by another career criminal, Decarlos Brown, Jr. Brown had 14 prior arrests and was repeatedly set loose by the court system. The heartbreaking video of Iryna's murder went viral and sparked more discussion of the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies.

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) couldn't be bothered to learn about Logan Federico before confusing Logan with Iryna.

Democrat Deborah Ross showed up to a hearing in Charlotte about the murder of Iryna Zarutska.



One witness is testifying about the murder of his daughter, Logan Federico.



Rep. Ross didn’t even know that his daughter WASN’T Iryna Zarutska. pic.twitter.com/ikV6knF0yH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2025

Mr. Federico interrupted Rep. Ross's comments to point out her mistake, and Rep. Ross replied, "Oh, I'm sorry. I am so sorry. I am so sorry. Thank you so much for bringing that. Thank you. Thank you, sir. I am so sorry for you."

"My heart goes out to you," Ross added.

Mr. Federico addressed the panel and told politicians, "When I tell you this story, think about your kids." He continued with brutal testimony about what happened to Logan, "Drag her out of bed, naked, forced on her knees with her hands over her head, begging for her life. Begging for her hero, her father. Me! I couldn't be there."

His testimony continued, "She was 5'3," she weighed 115 pounds. BANG! Dead. Gone. Why? Because Alexander Devante Dickey, who was arrested 39 godd***ed times, 25 felonies, was on the street. How about that? How good are we doing for our families? How good are you doing for your kids? He should've been in jail for over 140 years for all the crimes he committed. You know how much time he spent in prison? A little over 600 days in ten years. He's only 30 years old. He was committing 2.65 a year since he was 15 years old. But nobody could figure out that he couldn't be rehabilitated. Well, you'd have to put him in prison to see if he could be rehabilitated."

WATCH: Steve Federico emotionally testifies to @JudiciaryGOP about his daughter Logan Federico, who was allegedly killed by a man previously arrested 39 times.



"He should have been in jail for over 140 years for all the crimes he committed. You know how much time he spent in… pic.twitter.com/UwWxx3IH6s — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) September 29, 2025

According to a report by Queen City News from May, Dickey was denied bond and held in a Lexington County, SC, jail.

In an interview with FITS News, Frederico said, "This wasn’t some guy that just went off the rails one night. This guy had a 10-year criminal history. The system failed. It failed Logan" and said his SC prosecutors had stopped communicating with the family, "We’ve been ghosted. Not one update, not one iota of information, nothing. It’s like — get lost, Mr. Federico, this is our case, we’ll handle it how we want."

