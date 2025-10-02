Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has Downgraded His Charges

Democrats choose not to arrest and prosecute career criminals because they thrive off the chaos and destruction crime brings to cities.

It gives them more political power and virtue signaling clout that allows them to say they're in favor of "equity" and "criminal justice reform."

But -- time and again -- the policies lead to nothing but death and destruction of families. Just the other day, Steven Federico torched Democrats over the death of his daughter, Logan. Logan was a 22-year-old "aspiring teacher" when she was shot and killed during a home invasion in South Carolina. Her killer, 30-year-old Alexander Dickey, had been arrested 39 times, including 25 felony arrests. In a similar vein, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was stabbed in Charlotte by Decarlos Brown, Jr. Brown had 14 prior arrests.

Now in Indiana, 41-year-old Courtney Boose is facing attempted murder charges. His arrest record is almost double that of Alexander Dickey and Decarlos Brown, Jr. combined.

Man arrested for attempted m*rder in Indiana has nearly a HUNDRED PRIOR ARRESTS



Courtney Boose was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 69-year-old man at a gas station.



Boose reportedly has 99 PRIOR ARRESTS with charges including trespass, drug crimes, theft, battery, and… pic.twitter.com/wQserVMml2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Boose's prior arrest record includes trespass, theft, battery, drug crimes, and bodily injury.

Despite all that, Boose has never served time in prison.

And the attempted murder charge has already been downgraded to "aggravated battery," according to WIBC:

Boose’s arrest has caught the attention of many local and state leaders including Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder. He’s wondering how this career criminal is let back out on the streets time and time again. “We’re really confronted by our after the fact, ‘Billy Badass’ prosecutor and our ‘woke, broke’ criminal justice system,” Snyder told “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Wednesday. Shocked, Snyder said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has already downgraded the charge for Boose to aggravated battery. “That means this case, without even taking it’s first breath in the court system, has automatically been downgraded and reduced, cutting the possible sentencing range from an attempted murder at 20 to 40 years of imprisonment, all the way down to three years to 16 years,” said Snyder. Previous charges against Boose include trespassing, theft, battery, and drug crimes. The vast majority of the cases were either dismissed or had a plea deal. Records also show that Boose has never served time in prison. “What’s the number of times where somebody in a black robe says “you know what, I don’t think this guy is getting it,'” Snyder asked.

Snyder also said Indianapolis averages one homicide every 53 hours, a rate about 10% higher than Chicago. “The daily headlines show that mass shootings, mass murders, and mass carnage keep going up," Snyder remarked. "This shows the devaluing of the sanctity of life here in our capital city."

Townhall reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office about the downgraded charges via phone. No one answered, and the voicemail was full, so we could not leave a message. An email was also sent to the Prosecutor's office and Townhall is awaiting a reply.

