Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric' of Her State

Decline is a choice, and — time and again — Democrats pick it over prosperity and peace. Not for themselves, of course. They get to live in nice houses, in safe neighborhoods. They get to fly on airplanes and keep their SUVs. They get armed security and access to private schools.

The rest of us are just expected to live with crime, poverty, and a decreased quality of life. We see this mentality play out every time they refuse to jail criminals and say crime is just part of urban living. And now they're saying the Somalis imported to Minnesota, along with the crime and violence and decline they bring, are just part of the "fabric" of the state.

Just ask Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan says Somalians are the “fabric of our state” and calls Trump racist for exposing fraud pic.twitter.com/JfgjP5EL30 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2025

"This vile, racist stream of consciousness from President Old Man Yells at Cloud," Flanagan begins. "You're disgusting. And the people of this country deserve so much better."

We're to pause right here and remind Flanagan that more than 77 million Americans voted for President Trump in 2024, including 1.5 million in Minnesota. They wanted President Trump.

Flanagan continues, "I just watched the video of Donald Trump attacking the beautiful Somali community that calls Minnesota home. They are part of the fabric of our state. I'm literally going down Lake Street right now which is, you know, one of the hearts of the Somali community. These are teachers and nurses an neighbors and mayors and our friends. And we are going to stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors."

For the record, it's against Minnesota state law to use a cell phone to record video while driving. She's literally endangering the lives of the Somali community with reckless driving.

We also wonder if she wants to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, a Somali who raped a teenager and a woman, only to be turned loose on the city where he kidnapped and raped a third woman.

The rampant fraud, which sent lots of money to a Somali terror group and led to the death of at least one man, is not part of the "fabric" of Minnesota.

Nobody besides libtard women believe Somalis add some kind of benefit to any city, state or country they reside. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) December 4, 2025

This is true.

Minnesota she is running for Senate -please vote no! https://t.co/p2ADKQYU4a — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) December 4, 2025

Heaven help us all.

Nothing like openly admitting the fabric of Minnesota is to commit fraud and steal from Americans.



Not something to be openly proud about 😂 https://t.co/J3vtBoqolc — Chad (@OldStudGrove) December 4, 2025

Yet Flanagan seems very proud of it.

Truly disgusting. Lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. This is a lie. https://t.co/3QJJ6VZYfE — TIMSTA (@TIMSTA4) December 4, 2025

It is a lie, and everyone knows it. Even Flanagan knows it's a lie.

So whites and Hispanics make up 83 percent of the population, but Somalians are the “fabric of our state”? WTF is that? https://t.co/eBPw1tJ6V4 — Dave Jones (@Holmesbox) December 4, 2025

Racist pandering is what that is. Nothing more.

