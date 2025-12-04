J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn't leaving office quietly, it seems. Instead, he's taking thinly-veiled shots at his successor, Democratic Socialist and anti-Israel Leftist Zohran Mamdani.

Before Thanksgiving, a mob of pro-Palestine, anti-Israel protestors descended on the Park East Synagogue to harass and threaten Jews attending a workshop on how to emigrate to Israel. Mamdani blamed the Synagogue and the Nefesh B'nefesh organization, claiming it violated "international law" by hosting the workshop. That's part of Mamdani's bigger vision to make NYC a "city of international law" — something he has no authority to do — so he can appease his antisemitic fans in the DSA by trying to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the leader shows up in the Big Apple. Mamdani also has no authority to do that, of course.

In a move that's sure to anger Mamdani, Adams issued an anti-BDS (boycott, divest, sanction) executive order as he prepares to head out the door.

Here's more:

Mayor Eric Adams announced an executive order Wednesday barring New York City from making business or pension investment decisions that discriminate against Israel — in a veiled swipe at his BDS-supporting successor Zohran Mamdani.

The order puts Mayor-elect Mamdani — who supports the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel — on the spot as he would have to decide whether to support or rescind the order.

“This administration recognizes the benefit of maintaining a strong relationship between the city of New York and the state of Israel,” Adams said of the executive order, which he discussed Wednesday night at an event sponsored by the North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in New Orleans.

It's a smart political move by Adams, frankly.

We have a feeling politics at NYC's City Hall will be very interesting during Mamdani's term.

It's very clear that a lot of the "anti-Israel" and "anti-Zionist" movement is really just antisemitic. There's always room for a good-faith debate on policy, but this goes far beyond that.

He might, which reveals his true colors.

Or he won't, which will make his base very angry.

We assume he meant "worse than Eric Adams," and the answer is anyone who paid attention to Mamdani during the race knew. Of course, Mamdani had some fairly lackluster opponents, and the Democrats never should have let Andrew Cuomo run.  But the voters made their bed, and now they have to lie in it for the next four years.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

