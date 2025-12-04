As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram Mamdani

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn't leaving office quietly, it seems. Instead, he's taking thinly-veiled shots at his successor, Democratic Socialist and anti-Israel Leftist Zohran Mamdani.

Before Thanksgiving, a mob of pro-Palestine, anti-Israel protestors descended on the Park East Synagogue to harass and threaten Jews attending a workshop on how to emigrate to Israel. Mamdani blamed the Synagogue and the Nefesh B'nefesh organization, claiming it violated "international law" by hosting the workshop. That's part of Mamdani's bigger vision to make NYC a "city of international law" — something he has no authority to do — so he can appease his antisemitic fans in the DSA by trying to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the leader shows up in the Big Apple. Mamdani also has no authority to do that, of course.

In a move that's sure to anger Mamdani, Adams issued an anti-BDS (boycott, divest, sanction) executive order as he prepares to head out the door.

Eric Adams signs anti-BDS executive order in veiled swipe at Mayor-elect Mamdani https://t.co/RU5Pm8ur9n pic.twitter.com/KAALsLvp3y — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025

Mayor Eric Adams announced an executive order Wednesday barring New York City from making business or pension investment decisions that discriminate against Israel — in a veiled swipe at his BDS-supporting successor Zohran Mamdani. The order puts Mayor-elect Mamdani — who supports the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel — on the spot as he would have to decide whether to support or rescind the order. “This administration recognizes the benefit of maintaining a strong relationship between the city of New York and the state of Israel,” Adams said of the executive order, which he discussed Wednesday night at an event sponsored by the North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in New Orleans.

It's a smart political move by Adams, frankly.

NYC’s outgoing mayor is using his final days to target BDS—an unmistakable shot at his successor and a reminder of how deep the city’s political divide runs. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 4, 2025

We have a feeling politics at NYC's City Hall will be very interesting during Mamdani's term.

You can debate policy, but you cannot debate the rise in antisemitism. Jewish New Yorkers are harassed outside synagogues with chants like “globalize the intifada,” and Mamdani still can’t bring himself to condemn it.

I stand firmly against hate. This order is the right move. https://t.co/YkRkpDJMSd — Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWood730) December 4, 2025

It's very clear that a lot of the "anti-Israel" and "anti-Zionist" movement is really just antisemitic. There's always room for a good-faith debate on policy, but this goes far beyond that.

@ZohranKMamdani rescind it as soon as you take office please 😌 https://t.co/q4DUzMLBmf — SpreadingHope⁷ ˢᵃʷ ᴴᵒᵇⁱ (@Hoba_Holic) December 4, 2025

He might, which reveals his true colors.

Or he won't, which will make his base very angry.

hard to believe it's about to get so much than Eric Adams. Who saw this as a possibility during the last 4 years? https://t.co/rAabUnsNtX — Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) December 4, 2025

We assume he meant "worse than Eric Adams," and the answer is anyone who paid attention to Mamdani during the race knew. Of course, Mamdani had some fairly lackluster opponents, and the Democrats never should have let Andrew Cuomo run. But the voters made their bed, and now they have to lie in it for the next four years.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

