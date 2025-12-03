Stella Parton's Dream Ballot Is Actually the Stuff of Nightmares

One of the things that makes country music icon, actress, and philanthropist Dolly Parton a beloved American figure is the fact that we don't really know her politics. Sure, we can speculate and assume — but there's a saying about what happens when we assume.

Advertisement

Her younger sister Stella, on the other hand, isn't shy about her politics. Unfortunately, she's not exactly clear on how the process works and her choices for candidates leaves something to be desired.

If we had an election tonight, I would vote for Tim Walz as president, Mark Kelly as vice president, and Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of State. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 1, 2025

She said this after it was revealed that Tim Walz was not only deeply involved with the massive fraud in Minnesota, fraud that's bilked state taxpayers of billions and funded terrorism in Somalia, but that Walz was actively working to silence and punish whistleblowers. And while Mark Kelly doubles down on seditious behavior. As to Pete Buttigieg? What qualifies him to be anything, let alone Secretary of State? Not a thing.

Incredible stuff, Stella.

As one X user pointed out, there's a problem with her voting plan.

Hey dude. We don’t vote for Secretary of State. — OGAn0n661 (@OgAn0n661) December 1, 2025

"I'm not a dude and I know that," Parton replied.

Does she, though? Because she said "I would vote for...Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of State." Her words.

This is quite embarrassing and revealing — Parton, like the Kamala Harris campaign, seems fine with corruption and fraud so long as the candidate has a (D) after his name.

I can tell you’re a very informed voter because you even know who you’re going to vote for for Secretary of State. — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) December 1, 2025

Very much misinformed, yes.

People who think they can vote for the Secretary of State should not be able to vote. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) December 1, 2025

That is a reasonable restriction on voting.

I have never been so glad there isn’t an election tonight as I was when I read this post, yeesh, girl, 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/RGnan3yNml — Elaine (@elbh) December 2, 2025

We are so glad there wasn't an election, at least not one Parton could influence.

There really should be an IQ test to be able to vote. https://t.co/EisNevx5RT — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 1, 2025

Democrats would never hold office again.

Oh, that would be hilarious.



Walz is a corrupt weasel.

Kelly is a seditionist.

Buttgig did literally nothing for 4 years. https://t.co/biZWuM0K4A — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) December 2, 2025

Advertisement

That's not fair. Buttigieg said the roads and bridges are racist, and he took paternity leave.

Thank you for letting us all know your level of intelligence is the same as a goldfish. https://t.co/W0vr2BLlrT — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) December 1, 2025

Goldfish everywhere are insulted.

X Algorithm keeps purposefully putting these dips***s in my feed. Like, is it a sign, am I supposed to help them? https://t.co/aOWmt0RGJl — Jared von Huber (@vonHubersPOV) December 1, 2025

They're beyond help. "Forget it, Jared, it's Chinatown."

In reality, Tim Walz, Mark Kelly, and Pete Buttigieg might have designs on higher office, but none of them will likely get there. But hearing how some Leftists view them and desire to elevate them to the White House should be an eye-opener for the rest of us.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!