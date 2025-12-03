VIP
Pardon Me … and You, and Everybody
Disparate Impact
Flunked for Faith
Rein in the Universities or Lose It All
Let's Fix Our Broken Health Care System
Stella Parton's Dream Ballot Is Actually the Stuff of Nightmares
Stella Parton's Dream Ballot Is Actually the Stuff of Nightmares
The End of Migration
Stella Parton's Dream Ballot Is Actually the Stuff of Nightmares

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 03, 2025 7:30 AM
One of the things that makes country music icon, actress, and philanthropist Dolly Parton a beloved American figure is the fact that we don't really know her politics. Sure, we can speculate and assume — but there's a saying about what happens when we assume.

Her younger sister Stella, on the other hand, isn't shy about her politics. Unfortunately, she's not exactly clear on how the process works and her choices for candidates leaves something to be desired.

She said this after it was revealed that Tim Walz was not only deeply involved with the massive fraud in Minnesota, fraud that's bilked state taxpayers of billions and funded terrorism in Somalia, but that Walz was actively working to silence and punish whistleblowers. And while Mark Kelly doubles down on seditious behavior. As to Pete Buttigieg? What qualifies him to be anything, let alone Secretary of State? Not a thing.

Incredible stuff, Stella.

As one X user pointed out, there's a problem with her voting plan.

"I'm not a dude and I know that," Parton replied.

Does she, though? Because she said "I would vote for...Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of State." Her words.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY PETE BUTTIGIEG TIM WALZ

This is quite embarrassing and revealing — Parton, like the Kamala Harris campaign, seems fine with corruption and fraud so long as the candidate has a (D) after his name.

Very much misinformed, yes.

That is a reasonable restriction on voting.

We are so glad there wasn't an election, at least not one Parton could influence. 

Democrats would never hold office again.

That's not fair. Buttigieg said the roads and bridges are racist, and he took paternity leave.

Goldfish everywhere are insulted.

They're beyond help. "Forget it, Jared, it's Chinatown."

In reality, Tim Walz, Mark Kelly, and Pete Buttigieg might have designs on higher office, but none of them will likely get there. But hearing how some Leftists view them and desire to elevate them to the White House should be an eye-opener for the rest of us.

