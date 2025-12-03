You Knew Someone Was Going to Leak This Part About the Report on...
Tipsheet

CNN Boosts Anti-ICE Activists Again — This Time by Promoting ‘Whistle Alerts’ for Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 03, 2025 2:00 PM
Townhall Media

The Left's resistance to ICE and the enforcement of federal immigration laws continues. The latest is from New Orleans, where restaurants are handing out ICE whistles to diners so they can alert illegals about the presence of federal law enforcement.

"This is a whistle that we just picked up from a restaurant," said CNN senior national correspondent Ryan Young. "These whistles are being handed out to people in the community, so if they see agents, they can blow this whistle. They believe this will be effective to clear corners if people are walking."

"We'll also show you these pictures that we took inside that same restaurant where you can see the signs advertising some of the same things that we just showed you," Ryan continued. "The ideas, the more people that know and can help, the more people will be kept safe off the streets. According to them, so we'll have to see how this operation goes."

Of course, the people raped, assaulted, and murdered by illegal immigrants apparently do not deserve to be safe on the streets. That's (D)ifferent, and the rights of illegals trump the rights of Americans, according to this restaurant.

Ryan then tried to turn it into a worry about concealed weapons. "They also have concerns about people with masks on their face, in a city that has concealed weapons you do not have to have a license for. So there's a lot of people in the city who are carrying weapons, that's something that's concerning all law enforcement across the state at this point," he said.

What?

Why would local law enforcement worry about federal law enforcement carrying weapons in New Orleans? Short answer: they wouldn't. This is more fear-mongering.

Of course, diners in New Orleans can decide whether or not to patronize this restaurant. 

But this isn't the first time CNN has helped Leftists with anti-ICE movements. Back in June, CNN promoted an anti-ICE tracking app that put the lives of federal law enforcement officers at risk.

Leftist Joshua Jahn later used that app to target an ICE facility in Dallas. Jahn opened fire and struck several illegal immigrants who were being held at the facility. Two died of their injuries. Following this, Apple pulled the app from its App Store.

We're not encouraging people to do this, but we're not not encouraging it, either.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

