Tipsheet

Tim Walz Vows Not to Pardon the Somali Migrant Fraudsters He Enabled and Protected

Amy Curtis
December 02, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

There's some pretty stiff competition in the Democratic Party to become the worst politician in America, but right now, Tim Walz is the clear frontrunner for that title. As Townhall reported yesterday, Walz is elbows-deep in the massive fraud being perpetrated in his state, most of it from Somali immigrant nonprofit groups. A group of Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) workers called out Walz in a damning thread, saying he not only knew about the fraud on his watch but also worked to punish and silence whistleblowers.

Now Walz is doing what he does best: deflecting and blaming Trump in an effort to take some of the heat off of him.

Does that include you, Tim? Because many of these charges are federal, which means Walz couldn't issue pardons even if he wanted to (and let's be real — he'd pardon them if he could get away with it).

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

A Hennepin County judge, Judge Sarah West, threw out a jury's guilty verdict in a $7.2 million fraud case, saying in her ruling that the state's case relied "heavily on circumstantial evidence" and that the state did not "exclude other reasonable, rational inferences."

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

And when you attack the whistleblowers calling out the fraud.

We call it judicial activism. Walz would probably call it "justice" and "equity." 

Remember, Democrats were hesitant to oppose this fraud because the Somali non-profits threatened to scream "racism!" to the media. We have no reason to believe Democrats wouldn't let these fraudsters off the hook on the same DEI grounds.

Either Walz doesn't think he's going to face consequences for his role in this, or he's hoping a future Democratic administration will pardon him, too.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and endemic in the Democratic Party.

But he didn't pardon them, so he didn't lie.

Advertisement