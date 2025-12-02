Tim Walz Vows Not to Pardon the Somali Migrant Fraudsters He Enabled and Protected

There's some pretty stiff competition in the Democratic Party to become the worst politician in America, but right now, Tim Walz is the clear frontrunner for that title. As Townhall reported yesterday, Walz is elbows-deep in the massive fraud being perpetrated in his state, most of it from Somali immigrant nonprofit groups. A group of Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) workers called out Walz in a damning thread, saying he not only knew about the fraud on his watch but also worked to punish and silence whistleblowers.

Now Walz is doing what he does best: deflecting and blaming Trump in an effort to take some of the heat off of him.

Just to be clear: There will be no pardons for fraudsters in Minnesota. https://t.co/jKX4TAC0I9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 1, 2025

Does that include you, Tim? Because many of these charges are federal, which means Walz couldn't issue pardons even if he wanted to (and let's be real — he'd pardon them if he could get away with it).

Just to be clear:



There’s an extremely strong case that you should go to prison for:



a) Fraud

b) Public Corruption

c) Obstruction of Oversight

d) Violating Whistleblower Protections — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 1, 2025

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

No, your activist judges just overturn the jury’s fraud convictions at will, retard. 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQ7UwHMDuy — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) December 1, 2025

A Hennepin County judge, Judge Sarah West, threw out a jury's guilty verdict in a $7.2 million fraud case, saying in her ruling that the state's case relied "heavily on circumstantial evidence" and that the state did not "exclude other reasonable, rational inferences."

Well they are all charged federally, so you can’t pardon them if you wanted to.



Pardons aren’t necessary when you let them all off. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 1, 2025

And when you attack the whistleblowers calling out the fraud.

We call it judicial activism. Walz would probably call it "justice" and "equity."

Remember, Democrats were hesitant to oppose this fraud because the Somali non-profits threatened to scream "racism!" to the media. We have no reason to believe Democrats wouldn't let these fraudsters off the hook on the same DEI grounds.

No pardons for fraudsters including yourself, Tim Walz? That’s good.



We will not be silenced. https://t.co/ec5WGMt8Y2 — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) December 2, 2025

Either Walz doesn't think he's going to face consequences for his role in this, or he's hoping a future Democratic administration will pardon him, too.

Everything they do is about Donald Trump even when none of it involves him. They can’t help but talk about him https://t.co/Q9e6hoin4q — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) December 1, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and endemic in the Democratic Party.

Somali fraudsters don’t need pardons if corrupt left wing judges overturn the convictions lmao https://t.co/ExtbekvaYT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 1, 2025

But he didn't pardon them, so he didn't lie.

