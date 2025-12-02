Grinches: Democrats Caught Lying About Melania Trump and Christmas

Democrats will tell us all day long that President Trump and Republicans are terrible people and a threat to our freedoms and democracy. Yet, time and again, Democrats are caught lying about President Trump and Republicans to smear them and make them look bad — it's almost like they're incapable of telling the truth.

They're doing it again, this time with First Lady Melania Trump, and taking a quote about Christmas wildly out of context to make FLOTUS look like a Grinch.

That's not what she said, as pending Community Notes point out.

Here's the full quote from W Magazine:

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him, I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough,” Trump told Wilkoff, who was secretly recording the phone call. “I’m working my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that, you know, who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

This lame attempt to dunk on Melania went over like coal in a Christmas stocking.

The actual quote is "I’m working my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that, you know, who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?" - which is also my mood when I'm tangled up in lights and everyone's bitching.https://t.co/4rWM5LVcQb https://t.co/z6fYRhtJ9U — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) December 1, 2025

Truth. Last year, this writer and her family went out and cut down a real Christmas tree for the holidays. It was cold. It was snowy. It took a long time to tie the tree securely to the roof of our car. Everyone was miserable and frostbit.

This year's tree is artificial.

So we get it.

Because they are the meme.

She was talking about the decorations during a private phone call with her assistant after Democrats had spent days trashing her taste and mocking her efforts.



Notice you left that part out.https://t.co/pw0h8q4dy0 https://t.co/tQ9ZD1jnmb — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 1, 2025

Conveniently, of course.

It was an unusual unscripted moment at the Democratic convention. Wednesday, a chorus of "boos" erupted when the chairman called a vote to add a mention of God to the party platform and reaffirm Jerusalem as capital of Israel.https://t.co/4ia49QvRXU



Honestly https://t.co/3ramCS0aza — Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) December 2, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

“ How dare we speak Merry Christmas?! How dare we?!”



-Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/gxIGhkQlXj — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) December 2, 2025

We're so glad someone pointed this out.

Ah yes, you just make up things as always — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 1, 2025

As always.

Even CNN debunked the Democrats.

Just going to post this here so that people can realize you are retarded-https://t.co/4mTdQUM2Nm — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 1, 2025

They will never connect those dots.

Every time you think these DNC dirtbags can’t sink to new levels of dishonesty they prove you wrong. https://t.co/WmYcA5qnyX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 2, 2025

When the DNC hits rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

