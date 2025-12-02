Grinches: Democrats Caught Lying About Melania Trump and Christmas

VIP
Bye Bye Narco Terrorists
Amy Curtis
December 02, 2025
(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Democrats will tell us all day long that President Trump and Republicans are terrible people and a threat to our freedoms and democracy. Yet, time and again, Democrats are caught lying about President Trump and Republicans to smear them and make them look bad — it's almost like they're incapable of telling the truth.

They're doing it again, this time with First Lady Melania Trump, and taking a quote about Christmas wildly out of context to make FLOTUS look like a Grinch.

That's not what she said, as pending Community Notes point out.

Here's the full quote from W Magazine:

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him, I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough,” Trump told Wilkoff, who was secretly recording the phone call. “I’m working my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that, you know, who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

This lame attempt to dunk on Melania went over like coal in a Christmas stocking.

Truth. Last year, this writer and her family went out and cut down a real Christmas tree for the holidays. It was cold. It was snowy. It took a long time to tie the tree securely to the roof of our car. Everyone was miserable and frostbit.

This year's tree is artificial.

So we get it.

Because they are the meme.

Conveniently, of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

We're so glad someone pointed this out.

As always.

Even CNN debunked the Democrats.

They will never connect those dots.

When the DNC hits rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

