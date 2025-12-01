VIP
Foundations We Can't Test
This Is How Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Plan to Get His Case Thrown Out
Republican Indiana State Senator Said She Received Pipe Bomb Threat
Jasmine Crockett Did What Democrats Do When Caught Lying
The Activist Judges Are at It Again: Appeals Court Disqualifies Alina Habba From...
Affordability: Gas Prices Drop to $3 a Gallon Nationally
Is Minnesota's DHS Deleting Data to Hide Fraud?
Check Out the Despicable Anti-ICE Ad Running in North Carolina Right Now
MAGA Shreds RINO Andy Barr for Viral Clip Saying America 'Owed It' to...
TPUSA Helps University of Oklahoma Student Fight Back After Trans Professor Attacks Gender...
Tim Walz Is Elbows-Deep in Minnesota's Fraud Scandal
Rethinking a Muslim Ban
What America Really Argued About Over Thanksgiving Dinner
Have We Lost the Ability to Think Critically?
Tipsheet

Report: Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Is Awake and Responsive

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 1:20 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We have some good news to report about Andrew Wolfe, the National Guardsman who was shot and critically wounded by an Islamic terrorist the day before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Wolfe is now awake and responding to medical staff.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey provided an update.

"My heart goes out to the family of the two individuals who were despicably gunned down in Washington D.C.," Morrisey said. 

"What I will say is that Andrew remains in serious condition. We did have some positive news that we were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a thumbs up, and he did respond," Morrisey continued. "We were told that he also wiggled his toes. So we take that as a positive sign." 

"That's her only request to me," Morrisey said, "is 'Would you please get the word out that my son Andrew needs prayer?' And that's all I'm going to do."

Morrisey also remembered Sarah Beckstrom, the Guardsman who was killed in the terrorist attack. "People were talking so eloquently about Sarah, who by all accounts is an amazing woman who lifted up people around her with a smile," Morrisey said. "Everyone had nothing but incredible things to say about Sarah."

Recommended

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ISLAMIC TERRORISM MILITARY TERRORISM VETERANS WEST VIRGINIA

"This was noble service," Morrisey said about the National Guard. "These are people that understand that the mission was good, that there was an opportunity to try and reduce crime in the District of Columbia. By all measures, it's been working."

This is incredible news.

The White House will also be having a briefing on the terrorist attack.

We'll keep an eye out for that briefing.

In his press conference, Morrisey also called for Americans to pray for Wolfe and his recovery. "I am not here to speculate, but I will say one thing, that Melody, the mom, has been so positive a force and she's been asking people across the country to pray for her son and those prayers are working," Morrisey said.

Advertisement

In D.C., a makeshift memorial for Beckstrom and Wolf sits not far from the White House.

On November 27, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced the terrorist responsible for shooting Wolfe and Beckstrom would be brought up on federal charges and would likely be upgraded to first-degree murder following Beckstrom's death.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, including the upcoming White House briefing.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
MAGA Shreds RINO Andy Barr for Viral Clip Saying America 'Owed It' to Afghans to Help Bring Them Here Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Is Elbows-Deep in Minnesota's Fraud Scandal Amy Curtis
Check Out the Despicable Anti-ICE Ad Running in North Carolina Right Now Amy Curtis
TPUSA Helps University of Oklahoma Student Fight Back After Trans Professor Attacks Gender Essay Amy Curtis
How This Dem Senator Dug His Own Grave During This Sunday Morning Interview Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement