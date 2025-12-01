Report: Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Is Awake and Responsive

We have some good news to report about Andrew Wolfe, the National Guardsman who was shot and critically wounded by an Islamic terrorist the day before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Wolfe is now awake and responding to medical staff.

#BREAKING: National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is now awake and responsive. pic.twitter.com/pCCPk6J8fZ — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 1, 2025

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey provided an update.

🚨 BREAKING: National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is now RESPONDING to nurses, giving them a thumbs up and wiggling his toes when asked



Thank GOD! The prayers are working!



Andrew’s mom asked one thing of America: “Keep praying for my son!” 🙏🏻

pic.twitter.com/kfP8twNYBi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 1, 2025

"My heart goes out to the family of the two individuals who were despicably gunned down in Washington D.C.," Morrisey said.

"What I will say is that Andrew remains in serious condition. We did have some positive news that we were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a thumbs up, and he did respond," Morrisey continued. "We were told that he also wiggled his toes. So we take that as a positive sign."

"That's her only request to me," Morrisey said, "is 'Would you please get the word out that my son Andrew needs prayer?' And that's all I'm going to do."

Morrisey also remembered Sarah Beckstrom, the Guardsman who was killed in the terrorist attack. "People were talking so eloquently about Sarah, who by all accounts is an amazing woman who lifted up people around her with a smile," Morrisey said. "Everyone had nothing but incredible things to say about Sarah."

"This was noble service," Morrisey said about the National Guard. "These are people that understand that the mission was good, that there was an opportunity to try and reduce crime in the District of Columbia. By all measures, it's been working."

Incredible news — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) December 1, 2025

This is incredible news.

The White House will also be having a briefing on the terrorist attack.

This is a miraculous update.



West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey just revealed that there are now very “positive signs” in the condition of National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who is fighting for his life.



“We did have some positive news that we were told that… pic.twitter.com/vi3Lrj2V4g — Overton (@overton_news) December 1, 2025

We'll keep an eye out for that briefing.

🚨 BREAKING: WV National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe HAS RESPONDED TO NURSES after being injured by the Afghan shooter in DC



WV GOV: "Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse...to give a thumbs up. He did respond."



KEEP PRAYING, he can make it! 🙏



"We were told he also wiggled… pic.twitter.com/dsWIFyjnii — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2025

In his press conference, Morrisey also called for Americans to pray for Wolfe and his recovery. "I am not here to speculate, but I will say one thing, that Melody, the mom, has been so positive a force and she's been asking people across the country to pray for her son and those prayers are working," Morrisey said.

Advertisement

WV Governor Patrick Morrisey says Andrew Wolfe, the 24-year-old National Guardsmen “remains in serious condition."



He showed response & wiggled his toes.



His mother's only request is "would you please get the word out that my son Andrew needs prayer."🙏🏼

pic.twitter.com/p7FNQVUA89 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 1, 2025

In D.C., a makeshift memorial for Beckstrom and Wolf sits not far from the White House.

In DC Farragut square, paying my respect to Spc. Sara Beckstrom and praying for SSgt Andrew Wolfe. pic.twitter.com/7zrkXSv5Gg — Mustafa מוסטפא 🇺🇸 مصطفی Μασταφα (@CombatJourno) December 1, 2025

On November 27, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced the terrorist responsible for shooting Wolfe and Beckstrom would be brought up on federal charges and would likely be upgraded to first-degree murder following Beckstrom's death.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, including the upcoming White House briefing.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!